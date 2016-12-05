Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Photo by Karli Evans

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Concrete Beach Brewery's Brew House Rock beer-drinking educational series to the South Beach Jazz Festival and Miami Public Transit Day.

Metro Mondays: Free Coffee Pop-Up at Civic Center Station (1501 NW 12th Ave., Miami)

8 a.m. Monday, free

Snag free coffee and pastries at Metrorail's Civic Center station thanks to a partnership by Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation, the New Tropic, and Prism Creative Group in an effort to activate key Metrorail stations across the city. Vice City Bean will hand out iced coffee and pastries, along with a selection of empanadas by La Estancia Argentina.

Wake Up Miami! Grand Finale at Government Center Metromover Station

8:30 a.m. Monday, free

Enjoy the last performance of Wake Up Miami!, featuring a live collaboration blending visual dance, theatrics, and original sound, hosted on the Government Center platform in downtown Miami.

Concrete Beach's Rica wheat IPA and Stiltsville lager are available in Miami even though the brewery isn't open. Photo by Doug Fairall

Brew House Rock: Prohibition at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, $5

Concrete Beach Brewery's educational series Brew House Rock returns this week. Focused on all things Prohibition, social hall manager Jesse Morris will lead an in-depth class on the historical and political roots of Prohibition and the lasting ramifications of it.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

"Pablo Cano: To the Eye Behind the Keyhole ~ 1979-2016" at Miami-Dade Public Library

All day, free

Find a selection of artist Pablo Cano's marionette sculptures at the Main Library. The exhibition features a wide range of unique and detailed marionettes from Cano's personal collection.

Courtesy of South Beach Jazz Festival

South Beach Jazz Festival at Various Locations

All day Wednesday through Sunday, free events offered

Having spent the past 15 years without sight or full mobility, David New is focused on advocacy for people with disabilities. That has led him to initiate an innovative series of events that spotlights those individuals to bring greater awareness to them. New’s latest project, the inaugural South Beach Jazz Festival, is unique in that all of the participating artists — including notables such as Diane Schuur, Raul Midon, and Dr. Ed Calle — have physical challenges they’ve overcome through talent and tenacity. Sixteen artists will perform over four days, and many performances are free. For a lineup, visit sobejazz.com.

In the Lobby Lounge Words at Olympia Theater

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Listen to readings or present your own at Olympia Theater's monthly series In the Lobby Lounge. For December's event, featured works should be about anything holidays-related, including the merry and cheery times as well as the dreaded family get-togethers and accompanying drama.

Inaugural Grooves & Food Festival at Smart Bites to Go

5 p.m. Thursday, $10

Join the community for an evening of food, drinks, and live music, supporting local businesses and musicians.

Karli Evans

Miami Public Transit Day at Civic Center Station (1501 NW 12th Ave., Miami)

8 a.m. Friday, free

To show support for Miami's public transit system, elected leaders and local citizens will hop onboard and pledge to use public transportation. To celebrate, a variety of neighboring restaurants and retailers will offer an array of of pop-ups, music events, and other surprises at transit stations and attractions across town. Be sure to take a picture of yourself on transit that day and use the hashtag "#PublicTransitDay" to take advantage of the day's specials. For a confirmed list of goodies, visit Facebook.

Buskerfest Miami Street Performance Festival 2016 at Tina Hills Pavilion

4 p.m. Friday, free

The fourth-annual festival kicks off Friday, when local artists will perform 45-minute sets at each of the Inner Loop stops of Metromover and select satellite locations, including Miami Center for Architecture & Design, which will host the Buskerfest Children’s Corner. Grab an official Buskerfest Miami Passport at any stop to track your travels, select your favorite act of the night, and cash in on deals and discounts at nearby restaurants, bars, and retailers.

