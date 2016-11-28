Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Superfine! art fair returns this week. Nicky Ottav

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. From "Lingerie Française," an exhibit showing 100 years of French lingerie opening at the Sagamore, to an Art Basel-themed soiree at Canvas Miami and the launch of the Burger Beast Museum at Magic City Casino, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

Coyo Taco

Art Basel 2016 at Coyo Taco

10 p.m. Monday, free

Take a break from the art world with late night jams at Coyo Taco. Expect music by local DJs. There's no cover. The only requirement: Get ready to dance.

Lingerie Française puts underwear out in the open. © Lingerie Française, Gilles Berquet

"Lingerie Française" at Sagamore Hotel

Daily until Tuesday December 6, free

Why do French women always look so great? Perhaps it's in the undies. French lingerie has long set the standard for quality undergarments. But there's more to bras and panties than lace and spandex. You could trace the cultural evolution of women through the changes in their delicates throughout the years. And that's exactly what underpants experts have done in "Lingerie Française," an exhibit showing 100 years of French lingerie.

EXPAND Courtesy of Canvas Miami

Tropical BBQ: Art Basel Kick-Off Edition at Canvas Miami

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Celebrate Canvas Miami's second anniversary with an Art Basel-themed soiree. Expect a fusion of art and music, with a performance by the Magic City Hippies as well as another special musical guest.

Prizm founder Mikhaile Solomon Rod Deal

Famous Art Critics at Miami Science Barge

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

When Art Basel and Miami Art Week hit the Magic City, it seems as if everyone on your news feed becomes an overnight art critic. That’s where Famous Art Critics comes in. Hosted by Prizm Art Fair, Miami’s annual showcase of the work of artists of color “who reflect global trends in contemporary art,” the evening promises a “cohort of multicultural art enthusiasts who gather for dinner and dialogue.”

Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies'-Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Visions of Our 44th President at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex

Daily until February 27, free

The traveling exhibit "Visions of Our 44th President" will showcase 44 life-size busts of the outgoing POTUS, each painted by a different black artist to show off a wide array of opinions and messages inspired by the country's first black commander-in-chief. The blank busts were given to artists including Faith Ringgold, Mildred Howard, and Tyree Guyton, each of whom decorated the prez in their own signature style. Opens on Wednesday, November 30.

EXPAND Courtesy of Superfine!

Superfine! The Fairest Fair at Midtown Miami (56 Northeast 29 St.)

All day Thursday through Sunday, $7.77

It's Basel time. Celebrate Miami Art Week in Midtown at Superfine!, which will showcase high-quality and accessibly-priced from a medley of local and international artists.

Courtesy of Burger Beast Museum

Burger Beast Museum Grand Opening at Magic City Casino

All day Friday, $5-$10

The moment burger-loving foodies have waited for is finally here. The Burger Beast Museum inside Magic City Casino will officially open to the public Friday. Curated by Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space houses a collection of Gonzalez’s fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty. Inside, visitors will find everything from Big Mac packaging to drinking glasses, old menus, and vintage uniforms.

Coral Gables Gallery Night Live at Coral Gables Museum

6 p.m. Friday, free

This Friday, the museum will debut Alice Aycock’s exhibit about public artworks on Segovia Street. It's also gallery night, which means there will be live music as well as free admission.



Expect more than 35 contemporary artists and designers from all over the world showcasing all things fashion.