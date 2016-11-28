menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

The Ultimate Guide to Miami's Malls on Black Friday


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, November 28, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Superfine! art fair returns this week.EXPAND
Superfine! art fair returns this week.
Nicky Ottav
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. From "Lingerie Française," an exhibit showing 100 years of French lingerie opening at the Sagamore, to an Art Basel-themed soiree at Canvas Miami and the launch of the Burger Beast Museum at Magic City Casino, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Coyo Taco

Art Basel 2016 at Coyo Taco
10 p.m. Monday, free
Take a break from the art world with late night jams at Coyo Taco. Expect music by local DJs. There's no cover. The only requirement: Get ready to dance.

Lingerie Fran&ccedil;aise puts underwear out in the open.
Lingerie Française puts underwear out in the open.
© Lingerie Française, Gilles Berquet

"Lingerie Française" at Sagamore Hotel
Daily until Tuesday December 6, free
Why do French women always look so great? Perhaps it's in the undies. French lingerie has long set the standard for quality undergarments. But there's more to bras and panties than lace and spandex. You could trace the cultural evolution of women through the changes in their delicates throughout the years. And that's exactly what underpants experts have done in "Lingerie Française," an exhibit showing 100 years of French lingerie.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of Canvas Miami

Tropical BBQ: Art Basel Kick-Off Edition at Canvas Miami
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Celebrate Canvas Miami's second anniversary with an Art Basel-themed soiree. Expect a fusion of art and music, with a performance by the Magic City Hippies as well as another special musical guest.

Prizm founder Mikhaile Solomon
Prizm founder Mikhaile Solomon
Rod Deal

Famous Art Critics at Miami Science Barge
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
When Art Basel and Miami Art Week hit the Magic City, it seems as if everyone on your news feed becomes an overnight art critic. That’s where Famous Art Critics comes in. Hosted by Prizm Art Fair, Miami’s annual showcase of the work of artists of color “who reflect global trends in contemporary art,” the evening promises a “cohort of multicultural art enthusiasts who gather for dinner and dialogue.” 

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Upcoming Events

Ladies'-Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Visions of Our 44th President at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex
Daily until February 27, free
The traveling exhibit "Visions of Our 44th President" will showcase 44 life-size busts of the outgoing POTUS, each painted by a different black artist to show off a wide array of opinions and messages inspired by the country's first black commander-in-chief. The blank busts were given to artists including Faith Ringgold, Mildred Howard, and Tyree Guyton, each of whom decorated the prez in their own signature style. Opens on Wednesday, November 30.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of Superfine!

Superfine! The Fairest Fair at Midtown Miami (56 Northeast 29 St.)
All day Thursday through Sunday, $7.77
It's Basel time. Celebrate Miami Art Week in Midtown at Superfine!, which will showcase high-quality and accessibly-priced from a medley of local and international artists.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Courtesy of Burger Beast Museum

Burger Beast Museum Grand Opening at Magic City Casino
All day Friday, $5-$10
The moment burger-loving foodies have waited for is finally here. The Burger Beast Museum inside Magic City Casino will officially open to the public Friday. Curated by Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space houses a collection of Gonzalez’s fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty. Inside, visitors will find everything from Big Mac packaging to drinking glasses, old menus, and vintage uniforms.

Coral Gables Gallery Night Live at Coral Gables Museum
6 p.m. Friday, free
This Friday, the museum will debut Alice Aycock’s exhibit about public artworks on Segovia Street. It's also gallery night, which means there will be live music as well as free admission.

6 p.m. Friday, free

Expect more than 35 contemporary artists and designers from all over the world showcasing all things fashion.


Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Coyo Taco
More Info
More Info

2300 NW Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-8228

coyo-taco.com

miles
Sagamore Hotel
More Info
More Info

1671 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-8185

www.sagamorehotel.com

miles
Canvas Miami
More Info
More Info

90 NE 17th St.
Miami, Florida 33132

305-625-0949

aedistrictmiami.com

miles
Miami Science Barge
More Info
More Info

1075 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-912-3439

www.miamisciencebarge.org

miles
The Freehand Miami
More Info
More Info

2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

miles
The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex
More Info
More Info

819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Miami, FL 33136

786-708-4610

miles
Magic City Casino
More Info
More Info

450 NW 37th Ave.
Miami, FL 33125

305-649-3000

www.magiccitycasino.com

miles
Coral Gables Museum
More Info
More Info

285 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-603-8067

www.coralgablesmuseum.org

miles
The Fearless Artist Pop Up Gallery
More Info
More Info

255 NW 23rd ST
miami, Florida 33127

786-281-3259

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >