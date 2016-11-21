Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. From an intimate performance by the Magic City Hippies at Mina’s Mediterraneo to Taps & Tunes and Pilates at the Wynwood Yard, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.
|
Huffer Collective
Alexis Gideon and Huffer Collective at Locust Projects
Daily, free
The exhibition features Alexis Gideon's multimedia work The Comet and the Glacier, an installation that combines music, video, animation, clay reliefs, and paintings on glass, along with Huffer Collective's massive shrine to Miami street culture.
FIU Music Series: “Night Music” – A Tribute to “Pulse” at Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center
7:30 p.m. Monday, $5
Led by conductor Brenton Alston, the concert will feature William Bolcum’s “Cabaret Songs” and close with a performance of Elliot Del Borgo’s “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” in tribute to those lost in the tragedy at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
|
Karli Evans
Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center
4 p.m. Monday, free
As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.
|
Karli Evans
Upcoming Events
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 11:00pm
-
South Florida Ballet Theater: Holiday Magical Gala
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 2:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 9:00pm
-
Just the Funny - After Hours
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 11:00pm
-
Dope Basel 2016
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 7:00pm
Taps & Tunes at the Wynwood Yard
7 p.m. Tuesday, free
Prism Creative Group's series Taps & Tunes returns to the Yard Tuesday night. The event brings local and live singer-songwriters and craft beer together to spice up your day. This week, get ready for a performance by Anna Palmerola.
Pilates at the Wynwood Yard
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Take advantage of a free Pilates session hosted by the Pilates Place at the Wynwood Yard. The strength-building session welcomes all levels. Bring a mat.
|
Courtesy of Mina's Mediterraneo
Live in the Garden, Featuring Magic City Hippies, at Mina’s Mediterraneo
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with the Magic City Hippies at Mediterranean restaurant Mina's. The wine-filled Wednesday-night event will light up the popular eatery's alfresco garden area with a slew of other local performances too. The restaurant will also offer secret menu items available for purchase during the soiree.
Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden
12:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Everyone, from doctors to green-juice-guzzling housewives, agrees that yoga has undisputed physical and mental health benefits. In fact, yoga might be the answer to all of your stress-related woes. Add South Florida’s gorgeous weather to the mix, and it’s literally a breath of fresh air. Take Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden and channel your inner Buddha amid the lush foliage. The all-ages class combines strengthening, stretching, and relaxation on the terrace.
|
Courtesy of the Freehand
Ladies'-Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.
The-14th Annual '80s Prom at Gramps
9 p.m. Wednesday, $5 to $10
Put on your favorite '80s-inspired getup and head to Gramps for an old-school party. There will be live performances, a photo booth, and lots of booze. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
Free Art Fridays at Various Locations
All day Friday, free
Friday: It's the end of the workweek, the beginning of debauched fun, the only song for which Rebecca Black will ever be known. But Friday is so much more than all of that. It’s also a chance to score some original art. Free Art Fridays is a worldwide art movement that has made its way to Miami, and the city’s chapter, founded by local artist and promoter Registered Artist, strives to unite artists, art collectors, and anyone who loves a good scavenger hunt. Every Friday, artists hide their work around the city, and whoever finds it gets to take it home for free.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
Related Locations
3852 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
10910 SW 17th St.
Miami, FL 33174
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127
2000 Convention Center Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dr. Morton - Election 2016: Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy
TicketsMon., Nov. 21, 4:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 10:00pm
-
"Death by Design"
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!