Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. From an intimate performance by the Magic City Hippies at Mina’s Mediterraneo to Taps & Tunes and Pilates at the Wynwood Yard, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

EXPAND Huffer Collective

Alexis Gideon and Huffer Collective at Locust Projects

Daily, free

The exhibition features Alexis Gideon's multimedia work The Comet and the Glacier, an installation that combines music, video, animation, clay reliefs, and paintings on glass, along with Huffer Collective's massive shrine to Miami street culture.

FIU Music Series: “Night Music” – A Tribute to “Pulse” at Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center

7:30 p.m. Monday, $5

Led by conductor Brenton Alston, the concert will feature William Bolcum’s “Cabaret Songs” and close with a performance of Elliot Del Borgo’s “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” in tribute to those lost in the tragedy at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Karli Evans

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

Karli Evans

Taps & Tunes at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

Prism Creative Group's series Taps & Tunes returns to the Yard Tuesday night. The event brings local and live singer-songwriters and craft beer together to spice up your day. This week, get ready for a performance by Anna Palmerola.

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Take advantage of a free Pilates session hosted by the Pilates Place at the Wynwood Yard. The strength-building session welcomes all levels. Bring a mat.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mina's Mediterraneo

Live in the Garden, Featuring Magic City Hippies, at Mina’s Mediterraneo

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with the Magic City Hippies at Mediterranean restaurant Mina's. The wine-filled Wednesday-night event will light up the popular eatery's alfresco garden area with a slew of other local performances too. The restaurant will also offer secret menu items available for purchase during the soiree.

Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

12:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Everyone, from doctors to green-juice-guzzling housewives, agrees that yoga has undisputed physical and mental health benefits. In fact, yoga might be the answer to all of your stress-related woes. Add South Florida’s gorgeous weather to the mix, and it’s literally a breath of fresh air. Take Hatha Yoga at Miami Beach Botanical Garden and channel your inner Buddha amid the lush foliage. The all-ages class combines strengthening, stretching, and relaxation on the terrace.

Courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies'-Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

The-14th Annual '80s Prom at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, $5 to $10

Put on your favorite '80s-inspired getup and head to Gramps for an old-school party. There will be live performances, a photo booth, and lots of booze. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Free Art Fridays at Various Locations

All day Friday, free

Friday: It's the end of the workweek, the beginning of debauched fun, the only song for which Rebecca Black will ever be known. But Friday is so much more than all of that. It’s also a chance to score some original art. Free Art Fridays is a worldwide art movement that has made its way to Miami, and the city’s chapter, founded by local artist and promoter Registered Artist, strives to unite artists, art collectors, and anyone who loves a good scavenger hunt. Every Friday, artists hide their work around the city, and whoever finds it gets to take it home for free.

