Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND The Wynwood Yard will celebrate its first anniversary this week. Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. From ladies'-night bingo at the Freehand to the Wynwood Yard's first-anniversary party, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

Photo by Monica McGivern

Community Chats Featuring the Jupiter Circle at the Filling Station Lofts

6:30 p.m. Monday, free

Gaby Guzman will host a conversation with Miami's young professionals who have pursued passion projects that have transformed their lives and brands. RSVP is encouraged.

Courtesy of Caviar

Founders' Brunch at General Provision

11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 99 cents

Discuss the challenges of starting a business over mimosas and brunch plates. Green Bar & Kitchen will serving homemade avocado toast paired with sweet scones. A Q&A will follow a presentation by Alexa Carlin, founder of Women Empower Expo.

In the Lobby Lounge Etc at Olympia Theater

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Wednesday, head to Olympia Theater for another iteration of In the Lobby Lounge. This week, celebrate Spain and flamenco with interactive singing and dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 6:30.

Courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies'-Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

EcoFest Festival at Broadway Place

11 a.m. Thursday, free

Celebrate all things green at EcoFest, a community-driven gathering honoring sustainability efforts in South Florida. Expect a discussion led by EcoTech Visions founder/CEO Pandwe Gibson, performances, a farmers market with a produce giveaway, local cuisine, and more.

EXPAND Photo by Masson Liang

Wynwood Yard First Anniversary at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Thursday, free

It's been a year since the Wynwood Yard first made its mark in Miami's growing arts district. This Thursday, honor one of the neighborhood's most popular social spaces with a lineup of local tunes as well as food concepts such as Della Bowls, Mr. Bing, and the British Garden. Expect drink specials by the Bar at the Yard too.

Fantasy! by Paola Mendez at Neushop (15 SE Second Ave., Miami)

8:30 a.m. Friday, free

Meet and chat with Paola Mendez, the founder of South Florida Bloggers, at a community gathering to foster creativity and innovation.

Transgender Remembrance and Resilience Day at Barry University

9 p.m. Friday, free

Come together to remember those in the trans community who were lost to hate and violence in the past year.

Photo by Monica McGivern

An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus

6 p.m. Friday, $8

The Miami Book Fair has programmed dozens of ways for lit lovers to engage with their favorite authors and genres. The list of events is so massive it's difficult to know where to begin. An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners, taking place Friday at 6 p.m., is a good place to start. Finalists and winners of the prestigious National Book Awards in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people's literature will gather at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

Michael Clark Company at National YoungArts Foundation

7:30 p.m. Friday, $10 and up

If you've never witnessed the Michael Clark Company live, now is your chance. Taking inspiration from the punk movement, classical ballet, '90s heroin chic, Dada, Iggy Pop, and David Bowie, the contemporary British dance company electrifies and adds grit to the dance floor.

