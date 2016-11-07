Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Prepare for tomorrow's election with a visit to the White House Bounce House; then watch the election showdown in good company at O Cinema Tuesday night.

White House Bounce House at Florida International University

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, free

Election Day is one day away. Get in the spirit by visiting a caravan with an adult-size bounce house in the shape of the White House parked outside the Graham Center Ballrooms at Florida International University. Meant to engage Miami voters on issues of extreme poverty, the caravan is sponsored by ONE, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to fighting extreme poverty, especially in Africa.

EXPAND Courtesy of Stuart Sheldon

Political Art Tour in Wynwood

7 p.m. Monday, free

With Election Day less than 24 hours away, tour Wynwood's political art tonight. The program begins at 7 p.m. at Macaya Gallery (145 NW 36th St., Miami). Snag refreshments as you explore Stuart Sheldon’s political exhibition "I’m With the Banned." At 8 p.m., travel to Panther Coffee (2390 NW Second Ave., Miami) for the debut of ForFreedoms.org's 100-foot political wall mural. For more information, visit Facebook.

Illustration by Pete Ryan

Election Night Garden Watch Party at O Cinema

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

Watch the election results in good company at O Cinema. Plus, Kevin Wynn from the Wolfson Archives will screen hilarious and strange election coverage footage from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. It doesn't matter whether you’re rooting for red or blue, the event is open to everyone.

Head to the Yard Tuesday for Taps & Tunes and Wednesday for Pilates. Photo by Masson Liang

Taps & Tunes at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Tuesday, free

Prism Creative Group's series Taps & Tunes returns to the Yard Tuesday night. The event brings local and live singer-songwriters and craft beer together to spice up your day. This week, get ready for a performance by Robbie Elias.

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Take advantage of a free Pilates session hosted by the Pilates Place at the Wynwood Yard. The strength-building session welcomes all levels. Bring a mat.

Head to Olympia Theater Wednesday for In the Lobby Lounge. Courtesy of the Olympia Theater

In the Lobby Lounge at Olympia Theater

6 p.m. Wednesday, free

This Wednesday, head to Olympia Theater for another iteration of In the Lobby Lounge. Get jazzy when the Great American Songbook will be presented by New World Symphony and Jim Gasior. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 6:30.

Opening Night at Lock Art Gallery

6 p.m. Thursday, free

A new gallery is coming to Wynwood. Lock Art Gallery will throw a grand-opening event Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. The gallery features two- and three-dimensional art inside a locksmith-inspired space. The opening will include resident artist and gallery director Santiago Bentacur Z, who will demonstrate live painting. Free parking is available.

Powerpoint Karaoke at Venture Cafe

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Powerpoint karaoke returns Thursday night. It works like this: One presenter at a time will be given a random subject, such as “the great startup” or “why kittens are better than puppies.” He or she is expected to make up a presentation on the spot with ten random auto-advancing slides that have nothing to do with the subject. One slide might be a picture of The Simpsons or an inspirational quote. For more information, visit thenewtropic.com.

A+E District

Rooftop Unplugged at the Filling Station Lofts

7 p.m. Thursday, free

The Arts & Entertainment District's concert series Rooftop Unplugged returns Thursday evening. At the Filling Station's newly renovated rooftop pool, jam out to tunes and take in the view of the Miami skyline. If you're hungry, snag an ice-cream sandwich from Wynwood Parlor, which will be onsite for the night. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free, but RSVP is required.

VetFest at Mana Wynwood

5 p.m. Friday, $10, free for veterans

Our veterans don't get enough love. Show them you care this Veterans Day by chowing down on local food, enjoying live music, and taking selfies in front of cool art. How does a night out on the town help Miami's veterans? Simply buy a ticket to VetFest and let Swarm (the event agency behind Grovetoberfest and Wynwood Life), and DNA Entertainment do the rest.

