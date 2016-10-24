menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less


Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Amadeus McCaskill
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all under $10. From a taco rally at Jackson Memorial Hospital to celebrate early voting, to a skating rink at Bayfront Park and Ball & Chain's Monster Ball, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

Get on the Love Bus, vote early, and enjoy a free taco.EXPAND
Get on the Love Bus, vote early, and enjoy a free taco.
Courtesy of SEIU

Miami Early Voting Rally at Jackson Memorial Hospital
12 p.m., Monday, free
Today marks the first day of early voting. Celebrate with a taco. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Zoo Miami's Ron Magil and various healthcare workers' unions will host an early voting celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Alamo Park area in the center of campus. Jackson employees and community members who come ready to vote will be treated to a free taco from El Orgullo Latino Kitchen and Que Pinchos Tacos y Mas food trucks, along with music. Voters will then board the Love Bus and be driven to the early voting site at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center to vote. They will be given a lift back in the bus.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo Courtesy of Coyo Taco

The Garcia Jam at Coyo
9 p.m., Tuesday, free-$7
Miami-based musician Javier Garcia is hosting an open jam session at Coya. There will be live music as well as a late night happy hour at the Pisco bar with select drinks and appetizers for $7.

The Regent Cocktail Club's Richie Petronzi
The Regent Cocktail Club's Richie Petronzi
billwisserphoto.com

Women in Whiskey at Regent Cocktail Club
8 p.m., Tuesday, free
To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, head to Miami Beach's Regent Cocktail Club on Tuesday for its Women in Whiskey event. Guests will receive a complimentary Jack Daniel’s honey cocktail. Enjoy live music and signature cocktails through the evening. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The event is free and open to the public. The event begins at 8 p.m. To RSVP, visit mixstir.com.

Ms. Cheezious gets ready for her closeup.
Ms. Cheezious gets ready for her closeup.
Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

Miami Beach Food Truck and Music Fest at North Shore Park Band Shell
5 p.m., Wednesday, free 
This festival of food and tunes brings together some of the city’s finer food trucks, including GastroPod, Ms. Cheezious, Sakaya Kitchen, and Mushaboom. Local restaurants get in on the action too, including Lou’s Beer Garden, Sazon, El Tumi de Oro, Mixturam, and others. There’s also music, but you can’t eat that. Feed your belly and your ears from 5 till 10 p.m.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of Rec Room

Pizza Delivery at Rec Room's New Underground Party
2 a.m., Thursday, free
Rec Room inside the Gale South Beach is ready to satisfy late-night cravings with complimentary pizza at 2 a.m. During the club/lounge's Thursday evening Half/Full underground party, guests can grab a slice and pair it with a signature cocktail once the clock strikes 2. Admission to this event is free of charge and open to the public.

Heart Core VI Featuring Sofar Sounds at the Awa Kava Lounge
7 p.m., Thursday, $5-$10
Heart Core, a grassroots networking group for creatives and innovators founded by Miami-based artists, is hosting a get-together this week featuring live music start-up Sofar Sounds. Find emerging art, vegan food, live music, kava, and special guests. Selected community leaders will also present and discuss current projects and future initiatives. 

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Max Reed

Bay Skate at Bayfront Park
It's time to break out the roller skates again, Miami. Brothers and creatives Alex and Marcos Macias are bringing the Hot Wheels and Super Wheels nostalgia of their childhood back to the bay for their third installment of Bay Skate by Zignum Mezcal. Next Saturday, October 29, Bay Skate will take over Bayfront Park. Super Wheels will be onsite around the fountain to provide skate rentals, entrance tickets to its South Miami location, and floor guards to keep skaters safe. Zignum Mezcal will be on hand with cocktail tastings, and skaters can also partake of craft beer, food, and live music. The brothers expect a major turnout: 10,000, up from 2,500 at Bay Skate's first edition.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

Jazz at MOCA
8 p.m., Friday, free
Cuban-born drummer Ignacio Berroa takes the stage at this month's iteration of Jazz at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Sit under the stars and watch Berroa perform, as well as roam the museum's galleries, which will be open by donation.

Viernes Culturales at Maximo Gomez Domino Park
6 p.m., Friday, free
Visit Little Havana the last Friday of the month and you’ll find yourself transported by a rhythmic, cafecito-fueled spectacle. This month’s edition of Viernes Culturales is a prime example of why the folkloric event has become popular with visitors; it’s a festive cacophony of music, art, and frosty tropical libations that loosens hips and inspires revelers to join impromptu conga lines during the raucous Calle Ocho block parties.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Gil Bitton

The Monster Ball at Ball & Chain
8 p.m., Friday, free
You don't have to get electrocuted by Dr. Frankenstein to do the Monster Mash; just don a werewolf mask and get your salsa steps ready for the very spooky edition of Ball & Chain's monthly Viernes Cultural Stage Production, The Monster Ball. Every last Friday of the month, the local watering hole puts on a bustling performance of music and dancing, with a main show for locals and tourists walking Calle Ocho at 8 p.m. and a followup finale on the Pineapple Stage at 9 p.m.

