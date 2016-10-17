Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Photo by Masson Liang/Courtesy of DKC News

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they're all under $10. From a booze-filled presidential watch party at Gramps, to art installations, a rooftop concert, and a folk festival, grab a few bucks and enjoy Miami.

Farmers Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

As temperatures drop and Miami's infamous humidity dwindles, take advantage of the weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers market. It's packed with local harvest, including seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

"Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" at The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, free

The biggest question at award shows, besides who will win, is "Who's wearing whom?" The answer is often Narciso Rodriguez, a superstar designer who’s outfitted everyone from First Lady Michelle Obama to the actors and icons who frequent the runways and red carpets of the world. The Frost Art Museum’s upcoming exhibit of his stunning creations will ensure you’ll never view a department store knockoff the same way again.

Coconut Grove Climate Change 101 Training at Coconut Grove Women’s Club

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, free

Discussions on climate change aren't reserved to those with a science degree. Learn and discuss the basics the fancy lingo and jargon thanks to the Cleo Institute. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the venue will host a free workshop on climate science, along with its seriousness and potential solutions. The event is free and open to the public.

Final Presidential Debate Watch Party at Gramps

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have one more showdown before Election Day on November 8. Watch the doozy with friends and a cold drink in-hand at Gramps. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Wynwood bar will host drinking games and offer specials on shots and pizza (because everyone knows we're going to need it). Whether you rep red or blue, don't let your debate night be a snooze. The event is free and open to the public.

In the Lobby Lounge Etc at Olympia Theater

6 p.m. Wednesday, free

This Wednesday, a special edition of Olympia Theater's In the Lobby Lounge returns, bringing a Halloween-theme to the monthly gathering. Take part in pumpkin carving, face painting, and costume decor. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Gay Spanish at Hotel Gaythering

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Learning a new language can be a real drag. But at My Language Bubble's weekly lesson, focus not on the usual, redundant list of basics but on immersive techniques that get at the heart of speaking to people with interests similar to yours about the things that matter. Students have a ton of laughs while learning and role playing how to pick up a sexy guy en español. The event is free, with a suggested $10 donation.

"Measure for Measure" at Nina Johnson

Through Saturday, October 22, free

Seth Cameron explores the dynamics of art and criticism in his first show as an fully fledged painter at Nina Johnson, formerly Gallery Diet, in an exhibit titled "Measure for Measure." Consisting of traced outlines of his hands and thumbs, the canvasses in the show are rife with metaphors meant to evoke art-world shtick. But more important, it’s the transformation from art writer — who up to this point was removed from the process of art-making — to artist that makes this show worthwhile. The show is free and open to the public.

Rooftop Unplugged Sessions at the Filling Station Lofts

7 p.m. Thursday, free

The Arts and Entertainment District's concert series Rooftop Unplugged returns Thursday evening featuring folky performer Shira Lee. Hosted at the Filling Station's newly renovated rooftop pool, jam out to Lee's tunes and take in a view of the Miami skyline. If you're hungry, snag an ice cream sandwich from Wynwood Parlor, which will be on site during the event. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the pubic. RSVP is required.

Miami Folk: Keith Johns Album Release at the Wynwood Yard

6 p.m. Friday, free

On Friday, October 21, the Wynwood Yard is hosting its first-ever Miami Folk Festival. And, in honor of Miami-raised folk singer-songwriter Keith Johns' debut album release, make sure to swing by the yard between 6 and 10 p.m. to celebrate. Besides Johns, expect performances by local artists Raffa Jo Harris, Shira Lee, Richard Korn, Uncle Scotchy, and Robson. The event is free and dog friendly too.

Sounds of Little Haiti at Little Haiti Cultural Center

6 p.m. Friday, free

This Friday, Sounds of Little Haiti returns to the Little Haiti Cultural Center. From 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy live music along with art installations, food, and retail. For more information, call 305-912-2828. The event is free and open to the public.

