The Ten Best Ways to Relax in Miami

What's hidden past Miami's sunny, slice-of-paradise shores is a city full of emotionally strained people. This place has been ranked the fifth-most stressful city in America. Locals spend their days on the lookout for face-eating zombies and battling terrorizing traffic for hours on end, so what do you expect? Being stressed blows. Here are ten ways to chill the hell out in Miami.

1. Ditch your car and take Metrorail. Driving the streets of Miami can only be described as Hell on Earth. It's so bad that this town is home to the second-most stressed-out drivers in America. De-stress from traffic warfare by ditching your car and taking Metrorail whenever possible, especially if you can ride it to work. Sure, public transit in this town has issues, but it's an alternative to pulling your hair out on I-95. Taking a break from the gridlock gives you a chance to sit back, relax, and mentally prepare for the day. You can hop onto Metrorail every day from 5 a.m. to midnight, according to miamidade.gov. A one-month pass and parking costs $123.75 (plus tax). Visit miamidade.gov/transit/metrorail.asp or call 305-891-3131.

EXPAND Doggo does a work. Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Broward County

2. Order a "Snuggle delivery." According to a study from Virginia Commonwealth University, having a dog at work has been proven to reduce stress. So why not ease your workday anxiety with some cuddles and wet kisses from adoptable puppies and kittens? The Humane Society of Broward County offers Snuggle Deliveries to your office for an hourlong visit with a minimum donation of $500 to the shelter. (If you're outside of Broward County, they'll tack on an additional $100 for extra staff time and mileage.) The amount of joy these four-legged pals bring to your life is priceless, plus we all know your boss can afford the donation. Visit humanebroward.com/snuggles or call 954-989-3977.

3. Book a treatment at the Spa at Mandarin Oriental Miami. Don't settle for a strip mall budget massage. You deserve a day of legit pampering. In the words of Parks and Recreation's Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle, treat yo'self. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Miami, named the best spa in Miami, is an oasis of relaxation offering topnotch service and a variety of treatments from Thai massages ($295) to illuminating oxygen facials ($250). It's safe to say that we can all use a little R&R at this luxurious Brickell Key spa. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8332; mandarinoriental.com/miami/spa.

De-stress with yoga. Photo courtesy of Green Monkey

4. Yoga at Green Monkey. Sometimes it feels as if there isn't a breath deep enough to help you recover from the pressures of life. While doing yoga outside made New Times' list as one of the best outdoor activities in Miami, a special trip to this indoor studio is absolutely necessary when finding your zen. From power yoga, to vinyasa flow, to sound meditation, the Miami Beach studio offers a variety of refreshing classes for all levels, and some will even make you break a serious sweat. But new yogis, don't fret. Green Monkey offers classes for beginners too. The welcoming and accommodating nature of this standout studio is a serious breath of fresh air. Namaste. 1800 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8566; greenmonkey.com.

Ditch South Beach for a stress-free beach experience. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

5. Spend a day at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Catching rays and relaxing on South Beach seems like a cute idea until you find yourself wasting time on the hunt for parking. By the time you finally find a spot, your highly anticipated chill day is ruined, and all you're left with is anger and a sweaty back. For an easier day beachside, head over the Rickenbacker Causeway to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. At this mile-long beach, you'll find plenty of parking onsite, picnic benches, and most important, free shade under the tiki umbrellas. New Times recently dubbed this beach one of the best in town. 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-960-4600. Admission costs $5 per vehicle or $10 per bus weekdays and $8 per vehicle and $20 per bus on weekends.

Unwind with a handcrafted cocktail at The Broken Shaker. Photo by Karli Evans

6. Imbibe at the Broken Shaker. There's no better place to unwind with a handcrafted cocktail than The Broken Shaker, the painfully hip bar at the Freehand. The North beach hotel bar was named one of the World's 50 Best Bars, and was also voted as Miami's best cocktails in New Times' Best of Miami 2017. The award-winning bar's lush outdoor patio boasts great vibes and is the perfect spot to hang with locals and visitors alike after a long week. Grab a bite, play a game of ping-pong, and relax in the garden or kick it poolside. You deserve it. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-325-8974; thefreehand.com.

Go outside. Photo by Martha Robinson

7. Visit a local park. Getting a breath of fresh air does the soul a world of good. From Coral Gables to South Beach, explore the various corners of the city and get to know parts of the 305 you might not be familiar with. From kayaking in Oleta River State Park, to renting a quad bike at Bill Baggs Cape Florida, to picnicking at David T. Kennedy Park, Miami offers a ton of fun outdoor activities that'll help relieve some stress.

EXPAND Spend hours mindlessly crate digging. Photo by Karli Evans

8. Shop at Sweat Records. Miami's home to several high-quality record stores. And while they all have a variety of specialties and are spread across the 305, Little Haiti's Sweat Records is special. A pillar in Miami's music scene, the independent shop has been home to vinyl lovers for over 12 years and is the town's only record store with a coffee shop. Grab a cup, blow off some steam, and indulge in retail therapy. Listening to music is a surefire way to chill, hard. 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com.

EXPAND Head to Orlando. Photo by Shaina Brooks

9. Take a Road Trip to Disney World. Planning a trip is half the fun and gives you something to look forward to when the grind has got you down. In Miami, we're just a few short hours drive from the Happiest Place on Earth, so take advantage and skip town for a pleasant weekend getaway. Being a Florida resident has its perks when it comes to saving some coin at the theme park. For a limited time, Disney World is offering a Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket which gives you three days at a park for $159 per person plus tax. Get out of town and de-stress, y'all. To purchase tickets, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.

10. Get Crafty at the Knitting Garden. According to the Craft Yarn Council, "85 percent of people who knit or crochet experience stress reduction," and "68 percent of people claim that their mood improves after they knit or crochet." So this month, awaken your inner Martha Stewart and get crafty. The Knitting Garden in Coral Gables offers a variety of affordable crochet and knitting classes for various skill levels. Prices vary per class. Pick up a new skill and stay terminally chill. 1923 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-774-1060; theknittinggarden.org.

