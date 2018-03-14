Ten Best Ways to Avoid Miami Music Week Madness

Miami Music Week is nearly upon us. From March 20-25, Miami will be one giant, sweaty rage fest hosting some of the world's best DJs, producers, electronic musicians, and attracting hundreds of thousands of dance music fans from across the globe. The climax of the famed music week is Ultra Music Festival, the world-renowned three-day electronic music festival, and it's all taking place right in your back yard. Are you prepared for the madness?

From South Beach to downtown Miami, concerts and parties are taking place city-wide and will turn the city into an absolute madhouse. Maybe you're here for that. But if you're not, take heart: it is possible to avoid the bright lights and untz-untzing. From pop-up cat cafes to food festivals, here are the ten best ways to avoid Miami Music Week.

1. Abandoned Pet Rescue Pop-Up Cat Cafe. When one of the world's most revered electronic music festivals is in your backyard, it's hard to find a friend who isn't talking about the annual gathering. Our recommendation? Find yourself a new "furr-ever friend." Head to Ft. Lauderdale for the launch of Abandoned Pet Rescue's pop-up cat cafe at Blanco y Blanco Arts. Feline lovers will have the opportunity to play with adoptable kittens and snack on pastries, coffee, and tea with their new pals. All proceeds will benefit Abandoned Pet Rescue, Broward’s largest no-kill shelter. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Blanco y Blanco Arts, 1147 NE Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-728-9010; abandonedpetrescue.org. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Maria Cabré, head brewer at J. Wakefield Brewing, will be back at the fest again this year. Photo by Rocco Riggio

2. FemAle Brew Fest 2018. Women were brewing beer long before burly men with perfectly coiffured beards and flannel shirts were. In fact, women have been making beer since ancient times, where it was considered their job. On March 24th, the nation's first women-only beer festival is returning to Ft. Lauderdale to celebrate and highlight the ladies of the brewing industry, presented by the Fem Collective. A $45 (plus fees) general admission ticket will get craft beer lovers samples of beer brewed by women (until supplies last) from 3 to 7:30 p.m. DJ La Trice Perry will be throwing down alongside performances by women solo artists and bands. A portion of the FemAle Brew Fest 2018 proceeds will benefit the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit organization for women beer professionals. 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at Huizenga Plaza, 32 Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale; femalebrewfest.com. Tickets cost $45 to $95 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Miss Toto. Photo by Karli Evans

3. MissCellaneous: All Kings Edition. Miss Toto, Miami's reigning queen of the gay party scene, is bringing the 305 some fabulous alternatives to Miami's annual tiki tiki takeover. Recently dubbed one of Miami's best drag shows by New Times, MissCellaneous is a new monthly drag night brought to you by Miss Toto and Villain Theater. This month's showcase will feature an all drag king lineup at Little Haiti's intimate theater on Saturday, March 24th. Although the lineup has yet to be released, Villain Theater teased the night's lineup with this Jezebel article on MissCellaneous' Facebook event page. Will Florida drag king Spikey Van Dykey make an appearance? For more fun with Miss Toto during Miami Music Week, catch Bingo with Miss Toto at Gramps on Wednesday, March 21st at 9 p.m. 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday, March 24, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $10.

EXPAND Oh, baby. Photo courtesy of Deering Estate

4. 14th Annual Deering Seafood Festival. Way down south, in the far away land of Palmetto Bay, Miami's most voracious seafood lovers will gather for the 14th annual seafood fest at Deering Estate. Foodies can bask in nature and sate their appetites with fresh fish and seafood, alongside sweet dessert vendors. Catch Popo’s Seafood, Tacos & Tattoos, Sports Grill, Golden Rule Seafood, Rodbenders Raw Bar & Grille, Gringa Flan, Chill’N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Wendy’s Chocolates, and others along the fest's Seafood Alley. The event will also feature live entertainment, celebrity chef demos, kid-friendly activities, and other happenings. Just don't catch feelings for a tree and start making out with it like that girl at Ultra in 2012. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Admission starts at $20 presale via deeringestate.org/seafood-festival and $25 at the gate. Children ages 4-14 are $7 presale and $10 at the gate.

Miami's Vice City Rollers. Photo by Cayla Nimmo

5. Miami's Vice City Rollers vs Key West Derby Dames. The fearless, badass babes of Miami's Vice City Rollers, the 305's first and only women's flat track roller derby league, are returning for their first game of the 2018 season against the Key West Derby Dames. Miami's roughest and toughest will be serving "derby kisses" to the competition during an action packed bout on March 24th at the Wynwood Dome. (Derby kisses come in the form of the gnarliest black and blues you've ever seen, and it ain't pretty.) The kick-off game will feature a special Miami Heat takeover with Heat dancers, the Xtreme Team, Burnie, and special guest announcer Dale. Come root for the home team and don't forget your folding chair as seating is limited. 7 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at the Wynwood Dome, 226 NW 22nd Ln., Miami; 305-707-4443; miamirollerderby.com. Admission starts at $12 presale plus fees via vicecityvskeywest.brownpapertickets.com and $15 at the door. Trackside seating is $20. Children ages 10 and under are free.

Avoid South Beach at all costs and head to Key Biscayne. Photo by Michael DeAngelis

6. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. It's no secret that South Beach will be overrun with tourists during music week. So if you had dreams of getting a tan next weekend, it's time to reroute. Head to Key Biscayne's Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, better known to locals as "El Farito," and singled out by New Times as one of the best beaches in Miami. This local spot is great for primo beachside relaxation and tons of outdoor fun from biking to fishing. Be sure to climb to the top of the historic Cape Florida Lighthouse, Miami-Dade's oldest standing structure, for a free tour tour provided by the park Thursday through Monday beginning at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. 1200 S. Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-361-5811; floridastateparks.org/park/Cape-Florida. Entrance costs $8 per vehicle or $4 for single drivers.

Be sure to say hi to Robert, he's sweeter than all of the fruits in the entire place combined. Courtesy of Robert Is Here

7. Robert Is Here. Your friends have to endure a full week of DJ sets and all-night ragers before they're too partied out to function. You'll be there to catch them when they fall. Might as well do it with smoothies. Head to Homestead's Robert is Here fruit stand and shop for some rare and exotic tropical fruits for the ultimate smoothie. Before you head south, check out the site's tropical fruit guide and see if the fruit you're looking for is in season. This infamous spot is also known for their milkshakes, which are the real reason you're going, but your friends don't need to know that. 19200 SW 344th St., Homestead; 305-246-1592; robertishere.com.

EXPAND Check out those Calle Ocho roosters in the making. Photo courtesy of CHAT Miami

8. Little Havana Paint, Taste, and Sip Tour. If you listen closely while visiting the vibrant Cuban neighborhood of Little Havana, you can hear the dominoes of Calle Ocho’s Domino Park clanking in the distance. You can even smell the sweet aroma of freshly made cafecito that wafts through the air. Little Havana is a special place with rich culture and a story to tell. While the rest of Miami is dancing their asses off at Bayfront Park, join the Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism (CHAT) Miami on Saturday, March 24, for a three hour Little Havana Paint, Taste, and Sip Tour. Visitors will kick the day off at the Little Havana Welcome Center for an hour long walking tour through the neighborhood and nosh on essentials like Cuban sandwiches, pastelitos, sugar cane water, and Cuban coffee. At Futurama Art Galleries, you'll get to learn how to make mojitos, paint a Calle Ocho rooster, and dance Salsa. 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at Futurama Art Galleries, 1637 SW Eighth St., Miami; 866-859-3930; chatmiami.tours. Tickets cost $89 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Don't forget those helmets! Photo by Kenneth Garcia, Bike Walk Coral Gables

9. Gables Bike Day. Riding a bike in Miami can be scary as hell. But on Sunday, March 25th, Bike Walk Coral Gables is hosting the seventh annual Gables Bike Day where the community can bike and walk in a safe space and learn about bike safety. The family event will feature bike tours of Coral Gables, kid-friendly activities, giveaways, bicycle safety lessons, exercise classes, a scavenger hunt, and more. It's the last day of Miami Music Week, people. If you can make it through today, you can do anything. Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at Merrick Park, 405 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables; 786-529-7180; bikewalkcoralgables.org. Admission is free.

Float on. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

10. Skip Town and head to Ginnie Springs. Miami is the tenth most congested city in the world, according to a study from INRIX, and the fifth most congested metro area in the country. Add the hundreds of thousands of tourists who will soon be descending on to the Magic City, and you've got some serious traffic warfare. If you want to avoid the Miami Music Week madness completely, skip town for a pleasant weekend getaway. Just west of the town of High Springs is Ginnie Springs, a serene park connected to the Sante Fe River with water so clear it'll make you damn near cry. Dubbed best weekend getaway by New Times, Ginnie Springs has it all, from camping to snorkeling. Tubes, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling and diving equipment are available for rent, but the real fun is seeing how over the top you can get with your gear. Insane party rafts can be seen floating down the river carrying well over ten people. Ginnie Springs is about a six hour drive from Miami, which sounds far away until you remember that you'd otherwise be spending that time in traffic on the causeway. 5000 NE 60th Ave., High Springs; 386-454-7188; ginniespringsoutdoors.com. Admission costs $14.02 for adults and $3.73 for kids. Kids five and under are free.

