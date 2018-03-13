Tao: Drum Heart Is a Powerful Synergy of Japanese Drumming and Movement

The ancient Japanese art of Taiko drumming is coming to Miami with the group Tao: Drum Heart, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has gone on to tour internationally, getting an extra boost with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Sponsored by Culture Shock Miami, which provides $5 tickets for students ages 13 to 22, the visually and acoustically mesmerizing group performs Friday, March 16, at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

Taiko refers to a broad range of Japanese percussion instruments played by an ensemble, often including martial arts-style choreography. The performers are both musicians and dancers and the movements tend to be hard and fast, with the performers aiming to form a connection between the drum and themselves using four principles: attitude, music, technique and energy.

We spoke by phone with Taro Harasaki, a musician and performer with the company, about the production, Japanese traditional instruments, the training of the performers, and costuming.