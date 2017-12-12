Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Coming to Miami in January

Maybe you're feeling frustrated by politics. Maybe issues like police violence, racial discrimination, and poverty in communities of color feel unsolvable. Maybe you read the news each morning and wonder, How the hell did this country get so screwed up?

In January, Ta-Nehisi Coates is coming to Miami to help answer that question.

Miami Book Fair and Books & Books will host an evening with Coates Thursday, January 11, at the Miami-Dade College's Wolfson Campus.