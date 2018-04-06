SWAN Women's Empowerment Festival Brings Free Culture to the Arsht

For intrepid spirits hoping to connect with local artists, Miami’s SWAN Spoken Soul Festival is one of the city’s premier ways to connect with women visionaries. This flagship is part of the city’s SWAN (Support Women Artists Now) Day celebration, a yearly observance designed to provide exposure to and reinforce the importance of female artistry.

“SWAN Day... represents empowerment. The goal of SWAN is to inspire a sisterhood of artists who support and promote each other's work and to expose the community to the incredible art that women artists are creating,” spokesperson Ily Goyanes explains.

This year's event at the Arsht Center will follow the theme "Art = Humanity." Though the event has always been an important way for community members to show their support for women artists, Goyanes says, SWAN is more crucial now than ever.