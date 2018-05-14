Paddleboard, Shop, and Chow Down at Surfside's First Paddletopia

Before you hit the big waves, give a paddleboard a whirl on the Intracoastal.

Surfside is about to host a weekend of persuading people to ride its gentle waves. It's appropriate given the name of the seaside town.

OK, folks won’t be surfing monster waves on shortboards, but the inaugural Paddletopia is ready to set sail. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, Surfside — located between 88th and 96th Streets just south of Bal Harbour — will host the affair at its 96th Street Park along the Intracoastal.

“We’re having quite a renaissance here,” says Lindsay Fast, Surfside’s tourism director. “Surfside has huge diversity in terms of cultures, food, hotels, and more. Between the updates and things that are happening, we’re starting to highlight more wellness activities. This is a perfect fit.”