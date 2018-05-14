 


Before you hit the big waves, give a paddleboard a whirl on the Intracoastal.
Before you hit the big waves, give a paddleboard a whirl on the Intracoastal.
Paddleboard, Shop, and Chow Down at Surfside's First Paddletopia

Jesse Scott | May 14, 2018 | 9:30am
Surfside is about to host a weekend of persuading people to ride its gentle waves. It's appropriate given the name of the seaside town.

OK, folks won’t be surfing monster waves on shortboards, but the inaugural Paddletopia is ready to set sail. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, Surfside — located between 88th and 96th Streets just south of Bal Harbour — will host the affair at its 96th Street Park along the Intracoastal.

“We’re having quite a renaissance here,” says Lindsay Fast, Surfside’s tourism director. “Surfside has huge diversity in terms of cultures, food, hotels, and more. Between the updates and things that are happening, we’re starting to highlight more wellness activities. This is a perfect fit.”

Never given paddleboarding a shot? Attendees can borrow free paddleboards and kayaks from Miami Beach Paddleboard. In line with the active vibe, Modo Yoga Miami will stage yoga sessions onsite, and Sweat Studio Miami will host fitness classes and a family boot camp.

Krelwear and Pink Coral Miami will present a groovy eco-fashion showcase, there will be a book swap, Saffron Supper Club will serve healthful bites, and Peekaboo Ice Cream will scoop veggie ice cream (yum?), among other offerings.

“There is certainly an entrepreneurial spirit here in our town,” says Sara Liss, who organized the event and has lived in Surfside for 15 years. “So we like to incorporate our residents and all of our wonderful people wherever we can.”

Kids can have fun at the event too. There will be an eco-friendly ball pit, a graffiti train where young ones can decorate a car, and a fishing pond.

Plus, you don't have to be a Surfside resident to explore everything this locale offers.

"We invite everyone out to experience Surfside for themselves," Fast says. 

In addition to hosting Paddletopia, the town will also bring back its popular monthly First Friday series June 1, which will run through September. So don't burn all of your energy on the board.

Paddletopia. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, at 96th Street Park, 9580 Bay Dr., Surfside; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

