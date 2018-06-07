Glitter Sunscreen Now Exists Thanks to Miami Company Sunshine & Glitter

Summer might not begin until June 20, but in Miami, it already feels like it's here. That makes sunscreen an especially important consideration, whether you’re planning to hit the beach, lounge at the pool, or just go about your daily activities, says Meredith Madsen, president and founder of Miami-based sunscreen company Sunshine & Glitter.

“You need sunscreen. Kids with sunburn are 50 percent more likely to have melanoma as adults,” Madsen says.

Sunshine & Glitter exploded onto the sunscreen scene in early April when it was featured in Refinery29, Seventeen, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Allure all within a span of two days. Beauty editors were especially interested in the extra Miami bling the company puts into its product — yes, this is glitter sunscreen.