Glitter Sunscreen Now Exists Thanks to Miami Company Sunshine & Glitter

Summer might not begin until June 20, but in Miami, it already feels like it's here. That makes sunscreen an especially important consideration, whether you’re planning to hit the beach, lounge at the pool, or just go about your daily activities, says Meredith Madsen, president and founder of Miami-based sunscreen company Sunshine & Glitter.
“You need sunscreen. Kids with sunburn are 50 percent more likely to have melanoma as adults,” Madsen says.
Sunshine & Glitter exploded onto the sunscreen scene in early April when it was featured in Refinery29, Seventeen, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Allure all within a span of two days. Beauty editors were especially interested in the extra Miami bling the company puts into its product — yes, this is glitter sunscreen.
The company's SeaStar Sparkle sunscreen, which is broad spectrum SPF 50+, is made to coax kids into proper skin care with its candy-like scent and youthful bottle. “Adults want their kids to wear sunscreen, so we put glitter in it. It smells like Jolly Ranchers," Madsen explains. "It’s super fun. You don’t need to ask the kids to put it on. They’ll tell you if you missed a spot, and they’ll beg you to reapply."
SeaStar Sparkle is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Like most sunscreens, you need to re-apply immediately after swimming, sweating, or toweling, or at least every two hours if you’re just out and about. A four-ounce bottle costs $18.95.
Sunshine & Glitter's Gypsy Collection, which includes Beach Gypsy sunscreen and Day is Done, is the company's product line for grownups, serving "the loyal legion of everyone from ages 23 to 63, including the Boca ladies who like to sparkle,” says Madsen, who lives in Boca Raton and commutes to the 70,000-square-foot Sunshine & Sparkle factory in Doral daily.
The Beach Gypsy sunscreen has gold glitter particles and is broad spectrum SPF 30+. The Day is Done Aftersun lotion also sparkles gold and contains ingredients to soothe a sunburn, like aloe and 1.5 percent of lidocaine. A four-ounce bottle costs $24.95.
While the Beach Gypsy Collection is made with aluminum-based biodegradable glitter, SeaStar Sparkle is made with cosmetic grade plastic glitter, for which environmentalists have criticized the company. Madsen says the company is currently working to convert the entire brand to biodegradable glitter. The company also sells SPF 50+ glitter lipgloss, glitter sunscreen with insect repellant, glitter hair detangler, and other glitter lotions without sun protection.
Madsen partly attributes the popularity of her “extra” glitter sunscreen and sun products to the current state of society. “There’s a demand from people…[for] this sort of intensity of fun and joy and fantasy maybe because things are dark. There’s a resurgence of the past, like Lisa Frank craziness and everything over the top [because] it’s a backlash to what’s going on,” Madsen says.
“I love unicorns, ice cream, donuts, cupcakes and all that because everything is the worst. They call it extra, but everything is extra," she adds. "I have a sense of serious whimsy [and] I just enjoy making things that are fun.”
