Miami Ranks Third Most Instagrammed City in the U.S.

Say cheese, Miami. You're probably in somebody's selfie right now.

According to a recent study, Miami is one of the most Instagrammed cities in the U.S., ranking third behind New York City in first place, with Los Angeles coming in second.

Research conducted by vacation rental search engine Holidu counted the number of hashtags identifying cities across the country to determine which locals are really repping their home on the 'Gram. The site counted 49,657,276 #Miami hashtags to date. By comparison, NYC racked up 148,693,770; the number ten city on the list, Houston, sneaked by with 11,391,223.

The findings seem to indicate that residents of Miami, only the 42nd most populous city in the country, are especially Instagram-happy compared to locals in cities with a much higher populations, such as Chicago (#5), Atlanta (#6), and Boston (#8). In what Holidu dubbed a "battle of party cities," Miami even bested Las Vegas, which came in fourth. Hey, this town was once ranked America's vainest city, after all.

Of course, there are plenty of factors that can account for Miami's popularity on Instagram. South Florida is a magnet for tourists, who tend to take and post more photos than the average person. Holidu reports that Miami Beach and Wynwood Walls, both hubs for vacationers, ranked among the top location hashtags in town.

Plus, the population of Miami is a nebulous thing; its official ranking at 42nd in the country doesn't account for adjacent cities that are often unofficially considered part of Miami, like Miami Beach and Coral Gables. Add up all of the 305's official and unofficial parts, and the population-Instagram ratio starts to look a lot more normal.

But there's also evidence that Miami might deserve an even higher ranking on the list. A Holidu spokesperson tells New Times that its research only counted #Miami hashtags, leaving out associated tags like #MIA and #305. Including #305 alone would have added an additional 2,242,354 posts to Miami's tally, Holidu reports.

Holidu's full rankings:

1. New York City (148,693,770 hashtags)

2. Los Angeles (69,471,084 hashtags)

3. Miami (49,657,276 hashtags)

4. Las Vegas (49,378,611 hashtags)

5. Chicago (31,549,749 hashtags)

6. Atlanta (25,690,367 hashtags)

7. San Diego (16,022,252 hashtags)

8. Boston (13,932,565 hashtags)

9. Seattle (13,201,305 hashtags)

10. Houston (11,391,223 hashtags)

