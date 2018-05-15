 


Fewer Christmas lights and more lasers.
Fewer Christmas lights and more lasers.
Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things Laser Shows Coming to Frost Science

Jonathan Kendall | May 15, 2018 | 9:11am
AA

Prepare to enter the Upside Down. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will open an interdimensional wormhole in its planetarium June 1 to bring visitors into the bizarre, endearing world of Stranger Things.

"With its interesting soundtrack, imagery, and blend of science fiction, we felt laser Stranger Things would be an exciting addition to our roster," says Joseph Quiñones, the museum's director of marketing and communications.

Red laser lights will sear through our world, transporting visitors in a dark auditorium back to 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. "Songs from both Season 1 and 2 will be played during the show, including the Stranger Things title sequence, Cyndi Lauper’s 'Time After Time,' 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' by the Clash, and many more," Quiñones says.

While '80s tunes sweep through the planetarium, guests will also be thrown into the spectral, cobweb-laden alternate dimension dubbed the Upside Down. As ashy things flit through the air, guests will have an up-close and personal encounter with the terrifying monsters of the phantom realm.

The Demogorgon and pubescent crew of Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will aren't the only characters that visitors will see from the now-iconic Netflix original series, though. What would a Stranger Things light show be without its powerful preteen psychic protagonist? "Eleven might even make an appearance," Quiñones says.

If you're a South Floridian and a fan of Stranger Things, you don't need ESP to know this curious light spectacle is totally worth checking out with your friends or family.

Stranger Things Laser Show. 10 p.m. Friday, June 1; 9 p.m. Friday, June 15; and 10 p.m. Friday, July 20; at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 via tickets.frostscience.org.

