Stranger Things Laser Shows Coming to Frost Science

Prepare to enter the Upside Down. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will open an interdimensional wormhole in its planetarium June 1 to bring visitors into the bizarre, endearing world of Stranger Things.

"With its interesting soundtrack, imagery, and blend of science fiction, we felt laser Stranger Things would be an exciting addition to our roster," says Joseph Quiñones, the museum's director of marketing and communications.

Red laser lights will sear through our world, transporting visitors in a dark auditorium back to 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. "Songs from both Season 1 and 2 will be played during the show, including the Stranger Things title sequence, Cyndi Lauper’s 'Time After Time,' 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' by the Clash, and many more," Quiñones says.