Stormy Daniels Is Coming to Miami Beach for Cam Con

With its combination of cam girls, marijuana industry experts, and tattoo artists and aficionados, the Cons was already going to be a huge event. Now, the May 29 convention that's bringing three of the biggest alt-lifestyle cultures together at the SLS South Beach has added the most famous adult superstar on the planet to the show.

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, who has over 150 "acting" credits to her name and is currently at the center of one of the most ludicrous sex scandals in American history, will be attending the Cam Con side of the event starting May 29. She will be there representing Camster.com, one of the biggest cam girl sites on the web.

"We're very excited at the opportunity to have Stormy be part of the event," says cofounder Clinton Cox, "and we know she's excited to be coming down to Miami and taking part in it as well."

Daniels will take part in the Neon Night Swim Soiree at the Hyde Beach on Tuesday, May 29, before participating in the special champagne toast for models and brands and the Industry Day events on Wednesday, May 30.

For those who have been hiding their heads in the sand to dull the daily insanity of the news the last few months, Daniels fame has reached new heights since news broke that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and then was paid $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement and keep quiet about the interlude. Daniels has not only not kept quiet, but she's also gone into vivid detail about their relationship, doing interviews with everyone from 60 Minutes to Rolling Stone.

She even sued the president to try and have the NDA nullified and claimed that there was a "Lewinsky Dress" with Donald Trump's DNA on it. Daniels was going to auction it off at Solid Gold here in South Florida, but her lawyers advised her against it.

Most recently, Daniels decided to sue Trump again, this time for defamation. The lawsuit states that the president's description of a composite sketch of the man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 when she'd previously considered going public as "a total con job" damaged her reputation and cost her over $75,000.

And yesterday, Trump's new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the president had repaid the $130,000 to his lawyer Michael Cohen.

The addition of Stormy Daniels to the already long roster of models and internet stars attending the Cons is sure to draw even more fans to the event. Born out of Cam Con, the Cons adds Cannabis Con and Inked Con to the mix, making it the first crossover summit of its kind for alternative subcultures.

The Cons. Tuesday, May 29, through Friday, June 1, at the SLS South Beach Hotel, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; slshotels.com. Tickets cost $65 via thecons.biz.

