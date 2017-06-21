Frost Science's New Exhibition Preps Visitors on How to Live in Space

Courtesy of Frost Science

Zedis lapedis! In line with the stellar film Asteroid: Mission Extreme being shown in the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's state of the art planetarium, the new museum is opening "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience" on Saturday, an exhibition that takes a deeper look into the out-of-this-world field of space exploration and the science that makes it possible.

The array of multimedia installations, which were developed in part by brainiacs at NASA, promises to give visitors a glimpse of the challenges and triumphs of being an astronaut via their touch-screen graphics, historic videos, and rare spacesuit objects, such as the gloves Neil Armstrong wore during Apollo 11 — artifacts of a bygone era (though only 50 years ago) when the nation was excited about reaching for, and propelling through, the stars.

"People have always imagined what it would be like to be in space. During the second half of last century, we finally started this journey; a journey closely linked to Florida's Space Coast, and set to change our understanding of the world," says Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, Frost Science's curator of astronomy. "'Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience' allows visitors a chance to experience what astronauts go through while on their journeys in space."

Perhaps the new exhibition will help reinvigorate locals with a passion to support space exploration efforts, or even inspire them to become a part of the an "out-of-gravity experience" someday. Among the exhibition's many displays is one that teaches visitors about weightlessness and how it affects those living in space in the long term.

The exhibition also helps visitors experience what kinds smells, sights, and sounds are common while living in an orbiting space station, such as the ISS. Among the videos interwoven throughout the exhibition are ones that offer footage of astronauts living and working in space, as well as interviews with them about what lies ahead for human space flight. It's long overdue for Starbucks to open up a location on the moon, right?

Among the hands-on activities that visitors can experiment with are "drop towers" that showcase how familiar objects behave differently in weightless environments, and water rockets, which explore the physics of a rocket launch. If you're interested in learning where we are as a species in terms of colonizing the stars, this exhibition might just be what you've been looking for.

"This [exhibition] is yet another reason for both locals and visitors to discover Frost Science for the first time or to visit again for a unique experience around the wonders of space exploration," Perez-Gallego says. "We are continuously striving to provide our guests with the best educational contents and programs available.”

Since many locals voiced their concerns that there weren't enough exhibitions at Frost Science, "Space" seems to be a small step in the right direction for the museum, and giant leap in terms of giving Miamians more science-related offerings in the 305.

"Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience"

On view through September 10, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Admission costs $28; $23.80 for Miami-Dade residents; $20 for youth; $17 for Miami-Dade youth residents; and free for members and children 2 and under.

