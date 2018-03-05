South Florida's March Theater Roundup: Dancing Lessons, Memphis, and More

Here’s your monthly reminder that South Florida has a vibrant and thriving theater scene. From Broadway musicals to comedies to engrossing dramas, there’s never a shortage of great theater to catch at any given playhouse throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. And we’re not just talking about the Arsht Center or the Broward Center. Miami and Fort Lauderdale boast some of the best local stage companies in the nation, with talented casts putting on kick-ass shows that both entertain and enlighten.
From classic musicals to obscure dark comedies to movie adaptations, here's all the best theater you can check on this month.
The Collector. A classic story of possession, obsession, and love is tackled by the Infinite Abyss Production crew in The Collector. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the show tells the story of a quiet man whose hobby of collecting butterflies takes a dark turn when he kidnaps a woman he’s been stalking. Through March 24 at the Abyss Theatre, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-489-8440. Tickets cost $25.
Varry Harry. Mad Cat Theatre Co. is adept at putting on shows that are unlike any others, in narratives as well as visuals, and Varry Harry is no exception. Inspired by singer Harry Nilsson’s 1971 BBC special, The Music of Nilsson, and an unreleased documentary by the singer-songwriter, Did Somebody Drop His Mouse? shows Nilsson’s Grammy-winning career in an unusual way. Through March 18 at Miami Theatre Center Sandbox, 9816 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550. Tickets cost $25 for general admission or $15 for seniors and students with valid ID.
Nice Work if You Can Get It. A musical romp that tells the tale of wealthy playboy Jimmy Winter and zany bootlegger Billie Bendix and all the high jinx that ensue, Nice Work if You Can Get It is screwball comedy at its finest. Set in the 1920s with Prohibition as the backdrop, the musical is outrageous and fun. Through April 15 at Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W Sample Rd., Margate; 954-344-7765. Tickets start at $48.
Dancing Lessons. The beautiful and charming Dancing Lessons tells the story of Ever, a young man with high-functioning autism, who enlists the help of a Broadway dancer to help him endure an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that might end her dancing career. As their relationship blooms, they are caught off-guard by the discoveries they make about each other and themselves. March 8 through 25 at Zoetic Stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets start at $50.
MisMatch.com. Online dating for middle-agers has more than its fair share of difficulties, according to this all-new musical comedy at Fort Lauderdale's Empire Stage. MisMatch.com follows the adventures of a quartet of girlfriends as they dive into the brave new world of app-based matchmaking in the hopes of landing guys who are real catches. But these women of a certain age soon find themselves in difficult straits when it comes to real-life romance. March 15 through April 1 at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-678-1496. Ticket prices TBA.
On Golden Pond. It’s a one-night-only stage production of the 1981 Oscar-winning film starring Jane Fonda and her father, Henry Fonda. On Golden Pond is the story of family ties, the struggles of aging and drifting apart, and, ultimately, redemption. 8 p.m. March 21 at Aventura Arts & Culture Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002. Tickets start at $40.
Hedwig & the Angry Inch. The classic rock musical about a transgender German glam-rock singer comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Filled with androgynous glam rock inspired by David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Iggy Pop, Hedwig tells the tale of a transgender rock singer’s search for international fame, stardom, and love. March 22 through April 8 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-545-7800. Tickets start at $19.
Memphis. In the 1950s, Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips became one of the first white DJs to play black music on popular radio. The controversial move sparked a revolution that would become the rock 'n' roll movement. Memphis is a musical that celebrates Phillips, inclusion, music, and the power of youth. March 22 through April 8 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222. Tickets start at $19.
The Radicalization of Rolfe. Set in 1930s Austria and inspired by the iconic musical The Sound of Music, The Radicalization of Rolfe is a dark comedy about a young man who's conflicted about his sexuality and discovers that forbidden love and the Third Reich don’t mix. The titular Rolfe aims to rise in the ranks of the new order but finds himself embroiled in sexual exploits with the eldest daughter of a widowed naval captain. Rolfe soon learns his professional ambitions and sexual desires have life-and-death consequences. March 29 through April 29 at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-519-2533. Ticket prices TBA.
