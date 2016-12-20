South Florida Women Plan Anti-Trump Rallies in Miami and Washington, D.C.

A protester holds a sign during an anti-Trump rally in downtown Miami in November. Photo by Ian Witlen

Much of the country woke up on November 9, the morning after the election, feeling like someone had just died, and spent the day staring into their coffee mugs or crying in the office bathroom. Theresa, a spunky Hawaiian grandmother, decided she would do differently. She called on 40 of her friends to march on Washington with her the day of the inauguration, to show the man being sworn into presidency that the women he had disrespected throughout his campaign would not back down. The plan went viral on social media, eventually leading activists to consolidate efforts and create one giant Facebook page for the national event.

Emma Collum, an attorney from Fort Lauderdale, was one of the women who woke up shattered on November 9. After seeing the viral call to action to march in D.C., she called the national organizers and offered them her legal services. Instead, they offered her the chance to lead the Florida chapter and mobilize her state. She said yes, although by the next day she was already panicking at what she’d agreed to do. (She admits, with a giggle, to being a bit of a sadist.)

By November 10, each of the 50 states had their own Facebook page group to coordinate the logistics of transport and lodging. Florida’s group has a little over 20,000 active users of the page by Collum’s back-end statistics, although each major county has its own leader and sub-group under the state organizer. For those who can’t make the journey to the capital, there are local solidarity marches taking place in many cities. Stephanie Myers is coordinating the South Florida solidarity march, which will take place at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 21.

Collum has certainly been busy. She has helped arrange 55 transport buses that each seat 55 people to go to DC, and responds to the endless slew of questions and concerns crowding the social media page. Just like the march “caught like wildfire” thanks to the internet, so did fake-news articles of the illegality of the march with stock photos of men with guns. “I’ve had to explain to people that the same way people were galvanized into voting for [Trump] because of fear tactics and fake news, similarly on our side, we’re being silenced by it,” said Collum. She’s urged everyone to use their critical thinking, see who is publishing these articles, and read beyond the headlines.

Once professional activist organizers came on to join the all-white female national board (which is also when the event changed its name from the Million Women March – a name that many felt appropriated the 1997 Philadelphia march for black women of the same title — to Women’s March on Washington), like Carmen Perez, Tamika D. Mallory, and Linda Sarsour, the proper permits were obtained by an inter-agency task force for marchers to gather at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol, at 10 a.m. on January 21, 2017.

There had been some pushback before these three had joined on as national co-chairs for a lack of diversity, and Collum readily agrees. “If this march becomes a white affluent women’s trip to DC, we’ve failed – we’ve miserably failed.” She has worked to make intersectionality and diversity a central theme in every meeting she has, and says, “we are making sure that we are listening to listen, not just to be heard.”

Because she understands that those in more vulnerable communities are the ones who will have the most difficulty making a trip like this, she created Sponsor-A-Marcher, a nonprofit whose aim is to get 500 marchers (focusing on women of color, LGBTQ community members, college students with financial aid stresses) that otherwise couldn’t afford to go, to get an all-expense paid trip from Florida to Washington, warm clothes and snacks included.

Currently, an estimated 600,000 marchers plan to attend the national march, making it the biggest mobilization against a presidential inauguration by the hundreds of thousands. Florida is expected to represent about 20,000 of those marchers.

According to Collum, the march and rallies have given women something “to focus on other than feeling useless and helpless because we don’t have a coping mechanism for what’s been brought down upon us. We’re taking back our power by going up to D.C.”

And after the march? For Collum, that’s when the real work begins. She has selected 20 women from across the state – including several women of color, several who have identified as LGBTQ, and a few with high stakes in immigration issues – to serve on an executive board that she will be incorporating and applying for social welfare organization status the day after the march. The board, Women’s March Florida, has built up a policy platform to continue mobilizing and to begin selecting policies and legislation that have a real chance of passing to protect the communities that Trump has threatened, as well as focusing on the environment, education, and gun laws.

“We need to pinpoint nominated, not appointed, cabinet members, and make sure they don’t become appointed cabinet members when they don’t stand for the values that we as women and marchers and our partners in solidarity respect…The message we put out [during the march] is the message that we’re going to continue with Women’s March Florida. It’s going to continue on [January 22], and we aim to affect elections in 2018, and we aim to make sure this administration does not stay in power after 2020.”

She emphasizes that this march is for legislation only – it is not anti-anyone, only anti-rhetoric. All are welcome, as long as they agree with the march’s platform of nonviolence and equality for all — even if you voted for Trump but agree with the platform, you are absolutely welcome. (Although Collum admits she would love to pick your brain.)

There’s still time to book a ticket to D.C. (and you can find someone to split a hotel room with on the Florida Facebook event page). But if that isn't feasible, consider attending the local Miami rally in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of women and allies taking the streets in DC and across the country.

