Six South Florida Art Programs to Curb Kids' Summer Boredom

We're getting into those dog days of summer. Your kids are only a couple of weeks out of school, and you're already losing your mind. How can someone so small have so much energy? Well, to paraphrase Meryl Streep, have them use that hyper-energetic heart to make some art. One of the great boons of living in an artistic mecca like South Florida is there are a ton of artists willing to pass on their knowledge to a younger generation. Here are some great local summer art programs that will keep your little ones off the iPad and elbow-deep into construction paper and paint.

1. Kids Turning Nature Into Art. For the past 14 years, Winsome Bolt has instructed kids aged 4 to 13 on how to make art using recycled everyday materials, and this summer is no different. Every Wednesday (except the Fourth of July) until August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Winsome and her helpful assistants guide kids on how to make crafts. Their work will culminate with an art presentation at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden Thursday, August 9. During the first two weeks, they had this writer's 5-year-old make a leaning tower out of wine corks and popsicle sticks, and a castle out of cardboard and Dixie cups. The program is absolutely free, with the one caveat being that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the class. 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.