South Florida April 2018 Theater Roundup: Queen of Basel, Gloria, and More

Here’s your monthly reminder that South Florida has a vibrant and thriving theater scene. From Broadway musicals to comedies to engrossing dramas, there’s never a shortage of great theater to catch at any given playhouse throughout Miami-Dade and Broward. And we’re not just talking about the Arsht Center or the Broward Center. Miami and Fort Lauderdale boast some of the best local stage companies in the nation, with talented casts putting on kick-ass shows that both entertain and enlighten.

From classic musicals to obscure dark comedies to movie adaptations, here's all the best theater you can check on this month.

Gloria. A razor-sharp comic drama about ambition, office warfare, and hierarchies, where the only thing that matters is moving up the ladder and selling to the highest bidder, Gloria is a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Gloria takes place in the offices of a notorious Manhattan magazine, where ruthless editorial assistants vie for their bosses’ jobs and book deals before they’re 30. Through May 6 at GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $45 for general admission, $42 for seniors, and $15 for students.

Queen of Basel. Miami New Drama’s Queen of Basel tells the story of Julie, the socialite daughter of a wealthy real-estate mogul, who flees a blowout party to a bleak basement in her father’s luxurious hotel after being humiliated by her fiancé. There, she becomes entangled with Christine, a cocktail waitress who has fled violence-wracked Venezuela, and Christine's ambitious Afro-Cuban boyfriend John, who is grappling with poverty and racism. Divided by class and culture, the three are inexorably drawn together over the course of the night, revealing unexpected secrets with consequences they can neither predict nor control. April 14 through May 6 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $40 to $75.

Clybourne Park. Winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Clybourne Park is a two-act play set 50 years apart. Act I takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act II is set in the same house in 2009, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification. Through April 22 at the New City Players, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-591-0818; newcityplayers.org. Tickets start at $20.

Waitress. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of waitress and expert pie-maker Jenna, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county, and the town’s new doctor, might offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. April 11 through 22 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets start at $35.

Fun Home. Winner of the Tony Award for best musical, best score, and best book of a musical, Fun Home is about Alison, a graphic novelist who dives deep into her past to tell the story of her father — a volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Through her work, she relives her unique upbringing in the family’s funeral home, her burgeoning sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grownup eyes. April 12 through May 13 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts/Zoetic Stage, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 877-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $50.

This Random World. This Random World follows seven characters whose worlds intersect and collide as they search for deeper meaning and connection in their own lives. In a world where it's increasingly difficult to truly connect with another human being, the show is a humorous and engaging reminder to make every effort to connect to others while we still can. April 13 through May 6 at Main Street Playhouse, 6766 Miami St., Miami Lakes; 305-558-3737; mainstreetplayers.com. Tickets start at $30.

Ongoing Productions

Nice Work if You Can Get It. A musical romp that tells the tale of wealthy playboy Jimmy Winter and zany bootlegger Billie Bendix and all the high jinx that ensue, Nice Work if You Can Get It is screwball comedy at its finest. Set in the '20s with Prohibition as the backdrop, the musical is outrageous and fun. Through April 15 at Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W Sample Rd., Margate; 954-344-7765; stagedoorfl.org. Tickets start at $48.

The Radicalization of Rolfe. Set in 1930s Austria and inspired by the iconic musical The Sound of Music, The Radicalization of Rolfe is a dark comedy about a young man who's conflicted about his sexuality and discovers that forbidden love and the Third Reich don’t mix. The titular Rolfe aims to rise in the ranks of the new order but finds himself embroiled in sexual exploits with the eldest daughter of a widowed naval captain. Rolfe soon learns his professional ambitions and sexual desires have life-and-death consequences. Through April 29 at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-519-2533; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $35.

