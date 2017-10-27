HistoryMiami Remembers the Sassy Senior Citizens of South Beach's Past

The Miami Beach building that was home to the legendary nightclub Mansion and performances by Rick Ross and Deadmau5 was once a vaudeville theater known for its Yiddish entertainment. The Walgreens located in the Ritz-Carlton South Beach hotel was previously the site of the famed Jewish deli Wolfie’s. And the upscale Faena Hotel Miami Beach was a Kosher hotel called the Saxony.

There’s a reason Miami Beach was once known as the Shtetl (small Jewish village) by the Sea.

HistoryMiami's newest exhibit, “South Beach, 1974-1990: Photographs of a Jewish Community,” captures the time when the area was predominantly Jewish. The South Beach you know and love (or love to hate) is barely recognizable in the museum's show, which opens today, October 17, and runs through April 1, 2018. These were the days before the tourism boom, some predating even Crockett and Tubbs. Many of the residents back then were senior citizens: retirees, snowbirds, Eastern Europeans. But that doesn’t mean South Beach lacked personality.