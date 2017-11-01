After Hurricane Irma, Sharif Salem's Sofas of Little Havana Returns at Swampspace

In 2012, Sharif Salem began taking photos of sofas he saw in Little Havana on his way to work and posting them on Instagram. Five years later, Salem's series Sofas of Little Havana has become an artistic icon and remains a moving commentary on the transient nature of Miami. Last weekend, his exhibition, "Sofa Show," opened at Swampspace in midtown.

Salem is originally from London. He moved to Miami 19 years ago to join relatives who lived here. "I was at a turning point in my life, and I got stuck. It's a hard place to leave," he says of the Magic City.

By day, Salem sells lighting fixtures. The rest of the time, he keeps his eyes peeled for stray sofas. He took up photography as a serious hobby about six years ago when a friend introduced him, but he never thought his work would blow up as a cultural statement.