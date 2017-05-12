Eyes on Miami: Snoop Dogg, Blac Chyna, Migos, and Others

Snoop Dogg World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 3

Snoop Dogg at Bisou Bisou at ORA: Snoop Dogg was in the hizzle at ORA‘s Bisou Bisou, bringing his signature style and swag.

Blac Chyna and Navin Chatani World Red Eye

May 4

Wall Thursdays Two Year Anniversary with Blac Chyna: Blac Chyna joined Wallers as the host of the celebration of the club's second year anniversary of Hip Hop Thursdays.

Catherine Cosentino and Alena Howry World Red Eye

May 5

Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Lolo’s Surf Cantina: Lolo’s Surf Cantina hosted its first Cinco de Mayo fiesta complete with festive decor and authentic Mexican cocktail recipes, including their margaritas de la casa, palomas, Mexican mules and sangrias. Guests also enjoyed complimentary margarita samples courtesy of Lunazul Tequila.

A$AP Rocky and Lil Yachty World Red Eye

Rolling Loud After Party with A$AP Rocky & Lil Yachty at LIV: LIV hosted another Rolling Loud afterparty, this time with Ross One, who had his hands on the decks overlooking A$AP Rocky & Lil Yachty.

Mike Pouncey and Matthew Chevallard World Red Eye

Del Toro OAXACA Collection's Cinco De Mayo Release Party: Del Toro celebrated the launch of its new OAXACA collection with a Cinco de Mayo release party at its Wynwood Boutique. The Oaxaca themed event included a live mariachi band, tacos, regional cocktails, and the newest men’s and women’s products in the collection. The event was attended by select Miami Dolphins players, members of the Miami Heat organization, and Del Toro friends, fans, and supporters.

Travis Scott World Red Eye

May 6

Rolling Loud After Party with Travis Scott, Von Miller and Justise Winslow at Story: Partiers at Story picked up their phones to capture Travis Scott's live performance.

Joey Badass and Sean “Diddy” Combs World Red Eye

Sean “Diddy” Combs & Joey Badass at Rockwell Saturdays: Rockwell was all style with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Joey Badass showing up to party.

Ronnie Fieg, David Grutman, and Von Miller World Red Eye

Von Miller at Komodo Saturdays: “Wild one” football outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos, Von Miller visited Komodo and Komodo Lounge Saturday for a night of Asian cuisine and good vibes.

World Red Eye

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science Hosts A Celebration of Science: The Frost Science Museum and its Board of Trustees celebrated its grand opening event and fundraiser, A Celebration of Science, raising over $1.2 million in support of the museum’s exhibitions and programs. The sold-out fundraiser brought together over 750 notable guests commemorating the opening of the new, state-of-the-art campus in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park and honored South Florida’s only planetarium, aquarium and science museum.

Seth Browarnik, Veronica Gessa, and Patrick Richards World Red Eye

Welcome to the Jungle World Red Eye’s Seventh Anniversary Presented by The Retreat: World Red Eye and The Retreat hosted a private party in Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District’s newly opened art and cultural programming space, to celebrate seven years of capturing some of the most exclusive moments in Miami. The event brought together some of Miami’s most influential people, with sounds by Ross One and DZA as they sipped on Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere cocktails and Peroni throughout the night.

Migos and DJ Stevie J World Red Eye

May 7

Migos & Travis Scott at Rolling Loud After Party at LIV on Sunday: After a weekend of Rolling Loud, Migos and Travis Scott headed to LIV, where they threw down an epic performance.

World Red Eye

May 8

STK Miami Beach Two Year Anniversary: Hip Hop and Reggaeton recording artist N.O.R.E and football running backs for the Miami Dolphins Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake joined in for a night of celebrations as Miami’s own STK hosted their second year anniversary party.

Future World Red Eye

Future at ORA: Where were you when Future was at ORA on Monday night, bringing the crew and some tunes?

Post Malone World Red Eye

Post Malone at Rockwell Mondays: Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone gave Rockwell something to rave about Monday night when he took over.