Artist Skyler Grey Paints His Largest Mural to Date in Wynwood

At the young age of 17, Skyler Grey has built an impressive following in the art world. The Los Angeles-based painter already counts Snoop Dogg and the Game as patrons of his work, which fuses an irreverent pop sensibility with touches of public art and graffiti. It's a style the hard-working wunderkind is bringing to Miami's Wynwood Arts District for his largest project to date, a mural specially commissioned by Avant Gallery.

"I never know what I'll paint until I see that wall. I like to touch it and listen to it and have it speak to me," Grey said several days before he began work on his Wynwood mural. "But one thing I'll tell you is that it'll be colorful, lively, and people will come from all over the world to take a picture with it."

Wynwood evolved from a low-rent haven for art galleries to a fully gentrified neighborhood filled with upscale restaurants and hip bars. Increasing numbers of seasonal visitors flock to its streets, snapping pictures in front of their favorite murals and populating Instagram feeds and Snapchat stories with the neighborhood's landscape. It's the type of viral exposure artists crave.