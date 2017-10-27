Shit Miami Girls Say's Halloween Special Is a White Girl's Nightmare

If you're from Miami, born and raised, the series of parody videos Shit Miami Girls Say might seem like just a funny meme. But if you're a sheltered white girl from Broward with no Spanish-language skills, the world of chongas and chancletas is the stuff of nightmares.

That, at least, is the premise of Shit Miami Girls Say: A Nightmare on Calle Ocho, which debuted on YouTube Thursday.

