 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Shit Miami Girls Say's Halloween Special Is a White Girl's Nightmare

Ciara LaVelle | October 27, 2017 | 9:18am
AA

If you're from Miami, born and raised, the series of parody videos Shit Miami Girls Say might seem like just a funny meme. But if you're a sheltered white girl from Broward with no Spanish-language skills, the world of chongas and chancletas is the stuff of nightmares.

That, at least, is the premise of Shit Miami Girls Say: A Nightmare on Calle Ocho, which debuted on YouTube Thursday.

Related Stories


"Ay! Hello, and welcome to my tales from the crypt. This is a story about a white girl on a trip," declares a caped character, surrounded by a skull, candelabra, and, of course, pillar candles straight out of a botanica. "She traveled from Broward to check out the 305. But little did she know she'd be trying to stay alive."

Amber, the white girl in peril, stumbles through a dark, smoky landscape, encountering South Florida stereotypes such as mean-girl chongas, a food-pushing tía from Cuba, and an air-kissing papi chulo. Horror-film sound effects and a parody of the rhyme from A Nightmare on Elm Street add seasonal spookiness as these ghouls attack via slimy come-ons, Cuban food, and vicious insults: "Where did you get that dress, Burdines?"

Like the earlier films in Shit Miami Girls Say, the Halloween special skewers South Florida stereotypes in typical funny-because-it's-true fashion. But this video adds a new layer of social commentary, mocking Amber for her horrified reaction to Miami tropes that are not actually scary. Yes, the papi chulo's gross gesturing is creepy, especially in this #MeToo era. But equally off-putting is Amber herself. "Is this America?" she whines, later admitting, "I should have learned Spanish." No shit, honey.

By the end of the video, you'll have laughed at, and with, the ridiculous Miami characters, but you'll be glad you're not some white girl who can't handle a couple of croquetas.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >