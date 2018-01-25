Eyes on Miami: Shane Battier, Rick Ross, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

January 18



Vera Wang Fall 2018 Bridal Collection Preview at 1 Hotel South Beach: Vera Wang partnered with YSD Events, 1 Hotel Miami Beach, Ever After, and Modern Luxury Weddings to create a spectacular night showcasing the Vera Wang Fall 2018 Bridal Collection Preview. Throughout the evening guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as models unveiled the impeccable gowns from the new collection.

January 19



1 Hotel South Beach Launches New Lobby Bar, Drift: Drift, the newest lobby bar at 1 Hotel South Beach, opened last week with a fresh take on bar bites by Chef Jose Mendin and updated craft cocktails with the freshest ingredients of the season. Guests listened to live music while sipping drinks and drifting the night away.

January 20



Family Fest Story Pirates at Adrienne Arsht Center: Story Pirates, a comedy troupe and nonprofit arts education organization based in New York and Los Angeles, surprised two Miami-Dade County elementary school students by bringing their short stories to life onstage during the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County’s Family Fest, a free series featuring family-friendly performances. The students, both from iPrep Academy, attended the performance without knowing that their stories were selected and transformed into a sketch comedy musical by the talented Story Pirates cast. After an exciting live show, the second-grade students were invited to take a bow on the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall stage.

Doheny Room Saturdays: Reid Waters showed the Doheny Room what it means to let loose and celebrate the weekend on Saturday night.

E11even Saturdays: Da Zoo brought “mad candy” to the E11even stage, having partygoers rage to “stellar” beats Saturday night.

Laidback Luke at LIV: Laidback Luke took over LIV‘s DJ booth on Saturday night with his signature style, putting everyone in a good mood.

January 21



Rick Ross at LIV on Sunday: Church was in session Sunday night as the legendary rapper Rick Ross took over LIV.

The Big Bang Sonic Odyssey at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science: The Frost Science Museum hosted nearly 900 guests during one of its most popular fundraisers of the year, the Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey. Hosted by the museum’s Young Patrons, the event invited guests to move freely throughout the museum, exploring the wonders of sound through several thrilling activations and performances. In the Dive Level of the Aquarium, guests participated in a silent disco by Light Up the Night before heading up to the rooftop terrace beer garden for refreshments. Loft VR and Moonlighter Makerspace added some visual thrills to the night’s program, while on the auditory side, the Lucky Records Vinyl Listening Lounge and DJ Le Spam, the Love Below, and Frost School of Music provided the evening’s soundtrack. Guests also had the opportunity to get their photo taken in “Neo-Odyssey,” an extraordinary photo booth prepared by artist Haiiileen.

January 23



Heidi and Shane Battier Host Sixth Annual Battioke Celebration for the Battier Take Charge Foundation at Ball & Chain: Heidi and Shane Battier hosted the sixth annual Battioke celebration at Miami’s acclaimed Ball & Chain. The karaoke-themed charity event brought together some of South Florida’s finest, including Pat Riley, Nikki and Erik Spoelstra, Alonzo Mourning, Faith and Udonis Haslem, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk, Josh Richardson, and former pro wrestler the Big Show. The event raised over $150,000 for the Battier Take Charge Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by the Battier family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.