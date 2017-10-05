Seven Stores and Retailers Miami Desperately Needs

Despite its overabundance of shopping districts, from Lincoln Road in the east to Dadeland Mall in the west, South Florida isn’t exactly the best place to shop if you’re a local. We’re a tourist town, and quite a bit of our retail sector is directed toward visitors, especially those who can’t find certain desired goods at home. In other words, it might be hard to find a Gucci bag in Caracas, but here? Just go to Bal Harbour. Or Aventura Mall. Or Sawgrass Mills.

If you’re the type of discerning consumer who likes to live stylishly and afford your rent, it can be hard to find decent shopping down here, outside of major mall brands and luxe designer labels. Miami has some major holes in its retail landscape. Here are a few places that would fill them.

Muji. While they’re sometimes known as Japan’s version of Ikea, Muji is so much more — and yet, so much less. The brand, essentially, is that it's not a brand. The company's full name in Japanese, Mujirushi Ryohin, translates to “No Brand Quality Goods,” and that’s exactly what you get when walking into one of their pristine stores: basic, minimally designed products from everyday essentials like food, skincare products, and office supplies to furniture and clothing. Muji makes everything, and they do it at low cost and without garish logos. If you want to live a life of peace and simplicity (and who wouldn’t in this crazy city), this is the place to start.

REI. What makes Recreational Equipment, Inc. a unique shopping experience isn’t simply the cleanliness, modern decor, and excellent equipment for camping, climbing, hiking, watersports, and other outdoor activities in its stores. REI is a retail co-op, meaning you pay a $20 membership fee and receive a dividend and get to vote for its board of directors. Beyond that, it’s just a great place to shop if you want to head outdoors — especially if, like many South Floridians, you don’t really mesh with the all the camo and weaponry at Bass Pro Shops.

Uniqlo. Fast fashion gets a bad name for good reason, but if you must have your clothing at dirt cheap prices, look to Uniqlo. The Japanese retailer doesn’t chase trends at half the pace of rivals like Zara. Instead, they focus on making the best-quality clothing they can at the lowest possible price. That means t-shirts made from high-quality supima cotton and outdoor wear using futuristic fabrics. Basically, Uniqlo is a bang for your buck that won’t fall apart after three washes like those H&M pants you bought.

Topshop/Topman. Honestly, it’s a bit insane that Miami doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar Topshop, isn’t it? Sure, you can find the celebrated British brand’s products at several Nordstroms across the area, but we still don’t have the real deal, unlike dozens of cities across the globe. For many, their collaboration with Beyoncé in the form of the Ivy Park brand is enough to clamor for the chain to set down roots here. Thankfully, we may not have to wait long: A Topshop and Topman flagship is reportedly included in the upcoming expansion of Aventura Mall, along with another Zara.

Opening Ceremony. Look at the luxury market in Miami and you’ll find the kind of brands favored by its image-obsessed, celeb-adjacent upper crust: Dior in the Design District, Bulgari in Bal Harbor, etc. With all that glitz, we’re in need of a shop that’s a bit less snooty. Enter Opening Ceremony, the New York-based boutique founded by two LA-raised second-generation Americans that scour the globe for the most enticing, exciting fashions they can find. With stock that runs from mall-kid standards like Levi’s and Reebok to cutting-edge labels such as Kenzo, Gosha Rubchinskiy, and the store’s own brand, the shop would fit perfectly into the cultural mosaic of Miami.

World Market. Looking for a housewarming gift? Or maybe just something to liven up your place that isn’t quite so drab as Ikea? World Market has you covered. Originally a San Francisco-based operation named Cost Plus for their policy of marking items up by just 10 percent of their cost, the Bed Bath and Beyond-owned brand now specializes in reasonably priced furniture and decor that seems exotic but retains the comfort and familiarity of home. Some fans at New Times have described World Market as a store “for future moms,” which is absolutely a compliment.

Dover Street Market. Walking into Dover Street Market is like entering a museum. In a sense, it’s because you know the pieces displayed, from avant-garde labels like Raf Simons, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne, will one day hang in the closets of collectors and fashion historians. But it’s also because the concept store, which changes its interior space every season with new and exciting displays of art and design, has the feel of a playground for fashion lovers. Founded by Comme des Garçons maven Rei Kawakubo, Dover Street Market succeeds by injecting fun into the very elitist field of haute couture. We need one here, and with their latest post opening in Singapore, it’s not like the heat is stopping them.

