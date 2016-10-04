Senator Bernie Sanders to Appear at Miami Book Fair 2016

You can feel the Bern at the Miami Book Fair this year.

Senator Bernie Sanders will take the microphone at a special book fair event in his honor the evening of Nov. 19. He'll be promoting his book, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, in which he "shares his personal experiences from the campaign trail, recounting the details of his historic primary fight."

The presidential election will be over by the time Sanders heads to Miami. In the wake of the wildest campaign season in decades, the senator's perspectives on Donald Trump's tax returns and Hillary Clinton's shoulder shimmy should make for a juicy postmortem.

Sanders is one of hundreds of book fair presenters this year; the full list of authors, poets, graphic novelists and other literary creatives went live at miamibookfair.com yesterday. The event's biggest names include Daily Show host Trevor Noah; actor Alan Cumming; novelist Geraldine Brooks; and feminist punk poet Eileen Myles.

But for Miami's legion of Bernie bros, the Sanders event will be a chance to meet the candidate of their dreams — and, perhaps, to ask him tough questions about ending his campaign and his endorsement of Clinton after he dropped out.

Depending on the outcome of the election, Clinton supporters may have a few questions for him, too.

Senator Bernie Sanders

November 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Miami Book Fair, Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus, Chapman Conference Center, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free, but tickets are required; they will become available to Friends of the Fair Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., and to the general public Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Visit miamibookfair.com.

