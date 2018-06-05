Exhibit "SeaChange" Traces the Unique Evolution of Miami's Drag Performers

A little over two years ago, I was sent on assignment from New Times to photograph an underground party called Counter Corner, popping off at the grungy Corner Bar in downtown Miami. That night, local producer Otto Von Schirach was there shooting a music video featuring a fierce lineup of local drag queens. But these queens were unlike any I’d seen before: Each presented a drag persona that embodied both masculine and feminine traits, such as hairy chests and full beards paired with six-inch stilettos and expertly applied makeup.

Though Miami didn't invent the bearded drag queen, its queer scene encourages a spectrum of nonbinary interpretations of gender. These artists’ performances carry that same complexity in style and content — fresh, clever and thematic. At its best, it is performance art in drag, as opposed to lip-syncing female impersonation. I was immediately intrigued. Something strangely creative was happening here, and I felt like it needed to be documented.

As I continued showing up with my camera, what began as a collection of street portraits slowly evolved over two years into a collaborative photography and short-film project exploring identity expression and contemporary drag in Miami. That project, "SeaChange," opens with a reception Saturday, June 9, at the University of Miami gallery inside the iconic Wynwood Building.