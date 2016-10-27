Sandrell Rivers Theater, New Performing Arts Venue, to Open in Liberty City

The smell of greasepaint hovers over Liberty City’s new Audrey Edmonson Transit Village — and the crowds are already gathering in anticipation of the new Sandrell Rivers Theater’s official grand opening on November 19.

Two of Florida’s top professional theater companies are nearly finished moving into the space—infusing a formerly overlooked and under-served Miami community with a bright burst of creative arts. The Fantasy Theater Factory, Florida’s premier touring children’s theatre, and M Ensemble, Florida’s longest-established African-American theatre company, are in permanent residence at the new theater. This is a first for Fantasy Theater Factory, and it came together thanks to outreach from Miami-Dade County.

“One of the most exciting aspects to all of us involved is that it’s a state of the art brand-new theater, serving Liberty City and surrounding area with top-notch professional theater,” says FTF director Larry Fields. “And we think it’s about time.”

The theater’s soft opening success indicates that locals agree with Fields: With only word-of-mouth promotion, 100 people showed up to one Saturday matinee, many of them arriving on foot, to check out this new professional theater offering that isn’t hard to reach or high-priced like so many of Miami’s cultural events.

Fantasy Theater will run a field trip program for local schools as well as a Saturday matinee series. After the grand opening, the plan is to “hit the ground running immediately,” says Fields, with programs happening on Saturdays that will be open to the community.

M Ensemble will be presenting an entire season of shows, starting with Kings of Harlem opening in January.

While having two professional theater companies in the neighborhood will certainly be a resource for local schools and a haven for creative youth, the theater executives have greater ambitions for the theater’s impact on the community.

“We’re looking at really providing opportunity to people in this area, and being an engine not only of arts and culture but also an economic engine of opportunity,” says Fields.

Both M Ensemble and Fantasy Theatre Factory pay all their actors, crew, and staff. Not only that, but FTF has a long-running college internship program within University of Miami, specifically for students on financial aid. It’s a paid work-study, so those in the program get professional theater experience, and they get paid for it. This is a situation half a million wanna-be Hollywood actors would love to have, and it could become a realistic goal for talented Liberty City residents, with support from Sandrell Rivers directors and Miami-Dade County.

“As we establish ourselves here, we’re seeing such a wonderfully diverse group of local talent coming through the door,” says Fields. “Fantasy Theater practices non-traditional casting. The best person for the job gets the job regardless of race, gender, etcetera.”

Factor in M Ensemble’s renowned program of works from the best African American playwrights in the United States, and it seems that this community is about to become a hub of contemporary urban theater, as well as educational theater, circus, dance, magic, and possibility.

Sandrell Rivers Theater Grand Opening

Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. The event will feature entertainment by Fantasy Theatre Factory and the M Ensemble, as well as face painting and free concessions. Call 305-284-8800.

