Ron Brewer Is Leaving the Paul and Young Ron Radio Show After 26 Years

Since 1990, Paul Castronovo and Ron Brewer have cohosted the Paul and Young Ron show on South Florida radio airwaves. For years, the two have been some of the most recognizable faces plastered across billboards and signs all over Miami. If you have lived in South Florida for any meaningful amount of time, you've likely come across the duo at a festival or event.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Ron Brewer announced this morning that he is retiring from the popular Paul and Young Ron, effective December 16. The highly rated morning-drive radio program has been a staple of weekday routines since Paul and Young Ron first aired on WSHE in 1990. In 2004, the two moved their act to BIG 105.9, where it's been ever since.

During the announcement, Brewer called the move "an extended vacation to do whatever the hell I want to do."

“I’ll miss radio, but I’m looking forward to not being on a schedule after getting up at 3:30 a.m. all these years," Brewer told WPLG Local 10 News. "I don’t have any specific plans, maybe I’ll buy an RV, but I’m going to enjoy life and fulfill some bucket list items."

The unexpected announcement came during the 8 a.m. hour of this morning's show and was broadcast on Facebook Live. The announcement obviously caught Castronovo off guard.

“I’m confused and blindsided,” Castronovo said. "I'm getting a little choked up here."

In addition to the departure of Ron Brewer, the show's producer known as "Luke" is also leaving the show. No plans for the future of the show have been announced as of this time.