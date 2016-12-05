Ron Brewer Is Leaving the Paul and Young Ron Radio Show After 26 Years
Since 1990, Paul Castronovo and Ron Brewer
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.
Ron Brewer announced this morning that he is retiring from the popular Paul and Young Ron, effective December 16. The highly rated morning-drive radio program has been a staple of weekday routines since Paul and Young Ron first aired on WSHE in 1990. In 2004, the two moved their act to BIG 105.9, where it's been ever since.
During the announcement, Brewer called the move "an extended vacation to do whatever the hell I want to do."
“I’ll miss radio, but I’m looking forward to not being on a schedule after getting up at 3:30 a.m. all these years," Brewer told WPLG Local 10 News. "I don’t have any specific plans, maybe I’ll buy an RV, but I’m going to enjoy life and fulfill some bucket list items."
Upcoming Events
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 11:00pm
-
Que Pasa Improv?
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 7:00pm
-
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 8:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 9:00pm
-
Just the Funny - After Hours
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 11:00pm
The unexpected announcement came during the 8 a.m. hour of this morning's show and was broadcast on Facebook Live. The announcement obviously caught Castronovo off guard.
“I’m confused and blindsided,” Castronovo said. "I'm getting a little choked up here."
In addition to the departure of Ron Brewer, the show's producer known as "Luke" is also leaving the show. No plans for the future of the show have been announced as of this time.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Nutcracker
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 7:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 10:00pm
-
"Shrek The Musical"
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!