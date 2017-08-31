Eyes on Miami: Robin Thicke, Austin Mahone, Mase, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 24
Mynt Thursdays: It’s always a wild night when partying at Mynt.
|
World Red Eye
Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Hosts Diabetes Research Institute Foundation for High Fashion and Tea: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation for an afternoon of high fashion and tea. The event, which kicked off DRIF’s sixth-annual Haute Tea Luncheon, was hosted by event co-chairs Lauren Geduld, Jillian Posner, and Dana Swickle. VIP attendees and supporters enjoyed a runway show featuring designers such as Valentino, YSL, Alexis, Self Portrait, and Victoria Beckham. Following the show, guests were escorted to the Zodiac, where tea time was in full swing. The event also marked the kickoff of the Zodiac’s new tea service, offered for special events and groups.
|
India Challis and Gina Morley
World Red Eye
August 25
Hyde Beach Fridays: Hyde Beach took Damaged Goods and turned the evening into a wild night of champagne towers and friends along for the ride.
|
Kristel Arauz and Michael Palma
World Red Eye
Komodo Fridays: Iron Lyon amped up Komodo on Friday night and had the ladies putting their hands in the air.
|
Robin Thicke
World Red Eye
August 26
Robin Thicke at Story: The scene at Story was nothing but "Blurred Lines” Saturday night as partygoers went crazy for Robin Thicke’s epic performance.
|
World Red Eye
E11even Saturdays: The house was packed Saturday night as revelers and dancers kept the weekend madness going at E11even.
|
Mr Mauricio and Austin Mahone
World Red Eye
August 28
Austin Mahone and Mase at Rockwell Mondays: "Can’t nobody hold" Rockwell Mondays down. Mase and Austin Mahone joined the Monday celebration alongside fans who weren’t ready to put an end to the weekend.
