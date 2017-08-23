Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, MadeinTYO, Carlos Boozer and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 16
Carlos Boozer at JELLY at Basement Miami: Former NBA star Carlos Boozer took a trip to explore JELLY Wednesday at Basement Miami for a night of bowl.
August 17
Savoring Lovely Sights at Hyde Beach: Hyde Beach celebrated its five year anniversary Thursday night with host Alexander Mijares, who revealed his art installation of the iconic poolside duck. The duck was deeply admired by guests who celebrated alongside with cocktails and lite snacks.
August 18
Winter Wonderland at Rockwell Fridays: Winter came to Miami early as things got icy at Rockwell and DJ Crespo kept the cool up from behind the decks.
Ana Francisco and Laura Fleury
August 19
Doheny Room Saturdays: Reid Waters came to yet again stir up the Doheny Room for another kickin’ Saturday night of letting loose to the tunes.
Oleg Paris
Fuggin Vapor Co. Celebrates World Vapor Expo Weekend 2017 at Ora: Ora was up in smoke as Fuggin Vapor Co. celebrated the World Vapor Expo Weekend 2017 on Saturday night.
Morgan Schwartz and Nicole Gotay
Komodo Saturdays: DJ Arkitekt showed that more was sizzling than just the kitchen Saturday night at Komodo and Komodo Lounge.
MadeinTYO
MadeinTYO at Story: Party goers had to “Uber Everywhere” after MadeinTYO took Saturday by storm at Story.
MØ
Oak & Cane at Y-100 Miami’s Electric Mackapoolooza at Fontainebleau: Oak & Cane took over the Arcadia pool at the Fontainebleau in celebration of this year’s Y-100 Miami’s Electric Mackapoolooza. The new Rum brand decked out their poolside cabana with fun surprises and free Rum SnoCones. Along with Oak & Cane’s award-winning Rum, Mackapoolooza goers watched headliners Cedric Gervais, CheatCodes, Madison Beer, and MØ.
Rick Ross
August 20
Rick Ross at Ora: Ora hosted Sunday funday with Rick Ross who welcomed all of Miami for a night of rowdy hangs.
