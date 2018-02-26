Rene De Dios and the South Beach Shark Club Recalls Shark Fishing in Old Miami Beach

At dawn, the line towed a massive hook at its end, along with half a barracuda that someone had to paddle out on a surfboard and drop off past the breakers. A man sporting a mustache, shoulder-length brown hair, sneakers, jeans, and a T-shirt leans back against the pull of a gargantuan reel attached to a colossal rod. Now the line is taut, drawn to the extremes of tension it can withstand. On one side of the line is a hammerhead shark — a beast, perhaps a record-breaker. On the other end is Rene De Dios — the man who was once the king of shark fishing in Miami Beach.

This was a regular scene on the First Street Pier of yesteryear. And a new documentary directed by Miami native Robert Requejo Ramos, Rene De Dios and the South Beach Shark Club, explores the exploits of the man who lived to fish and became a legend in his own time, as well as the legacy he left behind. It also offers a rarified look at the Miami Beach that once was and the many ways the lives of locals have changed over the years.

"In South Beach at the time, these people were raw, man," Ramos explains. "They lived off the ocean." In the 1970s, nobody was more emblematic of life lived by the ocean than Rene De Dios. By the time he was 20, De Dios, a Miami-Dade Community College student, was an icon. People would line up on South Beach first thing in the morning in the hopes of hopping into his van to drive with him to the Florida Keys to fish for sharks. They'd even volunteer to take his bait offshore, swimming with it at their own peril, just to earn his respect. He was larger than life.