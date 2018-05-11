Eyes on Miami: Rae Sremmurd, Yo Gotti, Fat Joe, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 3

Trick Daddy and Fat Joe at Story Thursdays: Fat Joe and Trick Daddy gave everyone at Story something to talk about Thursday night. All eyes were on Fat Joe when he took center stage.

Danie Gómez-Ortigoza and Carolina Lindo World Red Eye

The Retreat Welcome Dinner at Nautilus South Beach: The Retreat, powered by Mini, started with a private meditation led by Ashli Katz, the founder of Creative Movement Method. An exclusive group of journalists, influencers and brand ambassadors joined founder Natalija Dedic for an intimate welcome dinner at the Nautilus Penthouse Deck.

Vicky Justiz World Red Eye

The Retreat Forbidden Beach Celebration at Nautilus South Beach: Created by the founders of Funkshion, The Retreat brought together athleisure and wellness brands to an industry-only audience of press, influencers, and local enthusiasts. Guests gathered to celebrate the kick-off for the weekend with a Forbidden Beach party with exclusive performances by Maty Noyes, Parson James, and Jason Panton.

Steve Angello World Red Eye

May 4



Steve Angello at Story Fridays: Steve Angello brought down the house at Story Friday night when he took over the club performing his hottest mixes.

Samantha Ronson, Ethan Thompson, and Pete Nappi of Ocean Park Standoff World Red Eye

The Retreat Hosts Samantha Ronson and Ocean Park Standoff Performance at Soho Beach House: On day two of The Retreat, party goers headed to Soho Beach House for a performance by Samantha Ronson’s new band Ocean Park Standoff, as they pumped the beats rounding out the perfect evening.

Dada Life World Red Eye

May 5



Dada Life and Kelsey Calemine at LIV: Things got “bleeped” Saturday night with Dada Life at LIV alongside “machine ravers” including Kelsey Calamine.

Rae Sremmurd World Red Eye

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd at Story Saturdays: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd had everyone at Story feelin “Close” when they took over the club for a performance of their new hit.

Zedd World Red Eye

Zedd at E11even Fridays: Party goers met Zedd in the middle of E11even and lost their minds as he played hit after hit.

Lil John World Red Eye

May 6



Lil Jon at LIV: Lil Jon distributed love and “Patron Tequila” throughout LIV.

Meek Mill World Red Eye

Avión Tequila and Perrier-Jouët Host Meek Mill’s Birthday Celebration at Komodo: On Sunday night, rapper Meek Mill celebrated his 31st birthday at Komodo.

Yo Gotti World Red Eye

May 7



Yo Gotti and Zoey Dollaz at Rockwell Mondays: Yo Gotti had Rockwell lit up Monday night as he took over the stage with hits like "Down in the DM."

Staz Nair and Alex Mitchell World Red Eye

May 8

Staz Nair at Delano Tuesdays: The newest Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Staz Nair took a trip to Delano Tuesday for a night of cocktails within the Miami scene.

Valentina Hernandez Botero, Anthony Hall, Yasmina Lyazidi Nasib, George Dufournier, Tam Gryn, Mau Espinosa Tcherassi, and Sharit B. Kassab World Red Eye

May 10



RAW Disrupts the Way We Experience Art: RAW is a multi-sensory pop-up of art, music and technology, taking place May 11-13 at The Moore Building in partnership with the Miami Design District. Cultivating a symbiotic relationship with the Moore Building, RAW features site specific installations that highlight the human senses. RAW will welcome 50+ local and international artists such as Yucef Merhi, Alba Triana, Eva Davidova, Anna Frants, and musicians Lipstick Gypsy, Salom?n Beda, City of the Sun, and others.