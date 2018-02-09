 


Myles Shear and Kygo
Myles Shear and Kygo
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Kygo, Steve Aoki, and Others

World Red Eye | February 9, 2018 | 8:49am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 1

Kygo Hosts Myles Shear’s Birthday at Komodo: Myles Shear, also known as “Manager Myles,” celebrated his 25th birthday at Komodo. He is perhaps best known for managing EDM artist Kygo, who hosted the party.

Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony
World Red Eye

Market America Shop.com’s 2018 World Conference and 25th-Anniversary Celebration: “Converting Spending Into Earning” was the predominant message that Market America's Shop.com delivered to approximately 25,000 eager entrepreneurs at its 2018 World Conference and 25th-Anniversary Celebration at American Airlines Arena. This year’s event showed the latest developments in Shop.com’s high-tech, high-touch approach to retailing and e-commerce.

Jonathan Cheban, AKA Foodgod
Jonathan Cheban, AKA Foodgod
World Red Eye

Feeding the Foodgod at Komodo: Jonathan Cheban, also known as Foodgod, designed a new dessert for Miami hot spot Komodo. The Foodgod Baked Alaska Surprise is officially on the menu, with a disclaimer that the dessert will flood your Instagram feed.

Steve Aoki and Elvis Crespo
Steve Aoki and Elvis Crespo
World Red Eye

February 2

Steve Aoki and Elvis Crespo at Story: Steve Aoki and Elvis Crespo threw down their new hit, "Azukita," Friday night at Story. Partygoers went wild as the duo took over the stage and got the beats bumpin'.

Ahol Sniffs Glue
Ahol Sniffs Glue
World Red Eye

February 3

ArtCenter/South Florida Hosts Draw at Miami Design District: Draw brought in ArtCenter/South Florida artists, art patrons, and members of the community for a one-night-only live drawing session in Miami's upscale Design District. Participants drew models wearing the latest collection by fashion sponsor Z&L Europe. The evening featured music by DJ LeSpam, art activation by street artist Ahol Sniffs Glue, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails.

Pusha T
Pusha T
World Red Eye

Pusha T at Story Saturdays: Rapper Pusha T pushed things to the limit Saturday night at Story when the rapper performed his rhymes from the hit song “Mercy."

Andrea Krueger, Esteban Cortazar, and Kelly Talamas
Andrea Krueger, Esteban Cortazar, and Kelly Talamas
World Red Eye

February 6

Faena Rose Hosts Fashion Designer Esteban Cortazar and Vogue Mexico and Latin America Creative Director Kelly Talamas for Exclusive Conversation and Dinner: Referred to by Vogue as “the most uninhibited designer showing in Paris,” Esteban Cortazar is celebrated for his signature style, which he confidently articulates through slick, sculptural lines tempered by ease, grace, and flow. The Colombian-born, Miami-raised fashion designer joined Faena Rose members for a conversation moderated by Kelly Talamas, creative director of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, on his myriad influences and storied career.

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Kygo, Steve Aoki, and Others
World Red Eye

Favela Beach at Wall: The party people of Wall took their Tuesday night to another level when the lounge hosted its weekly party Favela Beach. DJ Ruen took over the decks to keep the party vibes alive.

