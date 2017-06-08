South Florida to Honor Pulse Nightclub Massacre Victims This Weekend

A woman lights a candle at a South Florida memorial to those slain in Orlando. Photo by George Martinez

A year ago, in the early morning hours of June 12, dozens of families across the United States woke up to discover, with flutters in their chests, that their daughters, sisters, sons, brothers, mothers were killed in a savage massacre in Orlando.

At a lively nightclub, fittingly named Pulse, hundreds of people had gathered together to dance and celebrate life under the kaleidoscope movements of strobe lights. No one was expecting that above the heavy bass beats, and heartbeats of EDM songs, would ring a stranger melody: gunshots.

Spurred by hate, and armed with an assault rifle, a 29-year-old named Omar Mateen—who some club-goers recognized as a regular—had gone on the rampage. The self-professed "soldier of God" had carried out the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, killing 49 people.

"The killer chose to project all of his self-hate onto those he could identify as 'other' or 'different,'" says Dr. Stephen Fallon, the executive director of Latinos Salud, an organization that felt the effects of the shooting especially deeply. The evening Mateen had chosen to carry out his act of terrorism and hate was "Latin night" at the club.

Rallies across the world, from New York City and Los Angeles to Paris, London and elsewhere, rallies gathered to mourn and show support for LGBTQIA communities. Though many could not physically say goodbye to their loved ones, the memorials and rallies helped them to reflect on the consequences of hate, and to concentrate on honoring the victims' lives by promoting love.

In an effort to formally remember the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, Latinos Salud is teaming up with Equality Florida, the state's largest LGBT advocacy group, in bringing the Equality Rally for Unity and Pride to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, to pay tribute to the lives of those killed in Orlando, such as 18-year-old Akyra Monet Murray, who had just graduated from high school, and 49-year-old Brenda Lee Marquez-McCool, a mother who protected her gay son from bullets by jumping in front of him.

The rally is also a response to conservative political views in the U.S., which remain caustic toward the LGBT community. Many Americans seek to shoot down recent wins for queer individuals, such as same-sex marriage, and, in doing so, erase their dignity. Dr. Fallon tells New Times that the rally is focused on bringing people together, to stand up against hate in all its shades.

"At the rally, we stand united," says Dr. Fallon. "We embrace all labels of self identification, not to divide... we value the uniqueness of every community member. We find strength in our diversity, the many voices that make the chorus."

At the rally, a wave of people will hold up signs with the names of each person slain.

Last year, LGBT community members held up names of the victims in rallies. Courtesy of Latinos Salud

Days of remembrance like these let the victims live on forever so that they remain part of our lives, Fallon says. "Lincoln believed that the only path to immortality was in the memory of others."

The rally, which will run from 4 to 6 p.m., will take place at Huizenga Plaza on Las Olas Boulevard. Like last year's memorials, there were be a time to reflect on those who perished, but also time to celebrate life in all of its harrowing fabulousness.

