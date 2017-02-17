Public Art Installation Celebrates American Diversity in Wynwood
|
Photo courtesy of bybazbaz
Quietly over the last few months, a sky-high art installation has been under assembly in Wynwood, and now, it's ready to be unveiled to the public. HUMANAE by
The free to the public open-air HUMANAE by
|
Photo courtesy of By bazbaz and Angelica Dass
The HUMANAE project is the birth of a collaboration between art production company "by
According to the Sonny Bazbaz, co-founder of "by
Upcoming Events
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 10:00pm
-
After Hours
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 11:00pm
-
Mutts Gone Nuts
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 11:00am
-
The Spitfire Grill
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 2:00pm
-
Just the Funny Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 9:00pm
“Our collaboration with creative partners like Angelica Dass to engage the important social issues of our time is crucial to by
The HUMANAE installation is meant to be a slap-in-the-face reminder of what makes America already incredibly great; diversity and respect for one another. This weekend they hope their artwork provides a reminder to those who may have forgotten that simple fact.
"We’d like people to take away a fresh and positive narrative on the subject of race, from all perspectives, and celebrate a message of oneness. We want people to be struck by the beauty of difference and the sophistication of cultural diversity," by
|
Photo courtesy of by baz baz
No matter who you voted for in November, it's clear the result of the election has torn the U.S. apart, at least in the immediate present. Donald Trump won the election (306 electoral votes, if you haven't heard) largely based on a promise to Make America Great Again, which in part meant kicking out diverse undocumented guests. By
"We actually think the whole narrative is largely anachronistic. It’s a narrative made for and by politicians, the media, celebrities, and Wall Street to get votes, grab eyeballs, and make more money off people that have already been exploited enough," Price said. "
Luckily, Miami is one of the best places to showcase an art exhibition like HUMANAE. With art comes eyeballs, and with eyeballs comes absorption of information that makes people think. Bazbaz says starting a conversation about diversity and accepting others is the first step, and that's a step they hope to take this weekend in Wynwood.
"HUMANAE is both important and perfect for Miami," Sonny Bazbaz told New Times. "When you include South Americans, Central
"Miami has great wealth and sophistication, but it is also a city of health and spirituality. It’s the right place to set the right vibe, and others will follow."
HUMANAE and MKT by
February 18-19 and select weekends through May at 2100 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit bybazbaz.com.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Heroes of Hip Hop: Aladdin
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pm
-
Michael Carbonaro Live!
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 8:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 9:00pm
-
"R&J The Tempest Too!"
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!