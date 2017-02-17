Public Art Installation Celebrates American Diversity in Wynwood

Photo courtesy of bybazbaz

Quietly over the last few months, a sky-high art installation has been under assembly in Wynwood, and now, it's ready to be unveiled to the public. HUMANAE by bazbaz , a photographic art installation, and MKT by bazbaz , a new socially conscious marketplace featuring select local vendors, entrepreneurs and artisans will officially debut on February 18th in Wynwood, and run through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free to the public open-air HUMANAE by bazbaz art installation consists of 794 diverse "faces" presented on a 25’ high x 310’ long banner. The piece is a mosaic showcasing people of diverse shapes, sizes, colors, ages, and sexes, with random spaces purposely left vacant so that guests can place themselves inside the art and contemplate what it means to be a part of humanity.

Photo courtesy of By bazbaz and Angelica Dass

The HUMANAE project is the birth of a collaboration between art production company "by bazbaz " and Brazilian artist and photographer Angelica Dass. The pair created a mash-up of installations and ideas that together form what guests will be welcomed to see in Wynwood on Saturday. The project is made up of some 4,000 subjects Dass photographed in 17 different countries and from all walks of life.

According to the Sonny Bazbaz, co-founder of "by bazbaz ," the project has a very clear goal and meaning to it's creators.

“Our collaboration with creative partners like Angelica Dass to engage the important social issues of our time is crucial to by bazbaz ,” Bazbaz said. "As humans, we need to reject the negative influences around us and rise above. We need to be rooted in compassion, establish genuine connections with each other, and spend our time thinking positively. We want to support a message of unity and encourage a socially responsible lifestyle.”

The HUMANAE installation is meant to be a slap-in-the-face reminder of what makes America already incredibly great; diversity and respect for one another. This weekend they hope their artwork provides a reminder to those who may have forgotten that simple fact.

"We’d like people to take away a fresh and positive narrative on the subject of race, from all perspectives, and celebrate a message of oneness. We want people to be struck by the beauty of difference and the sophistication of cultural diversity," by bazbaz co-founder Albert Price tells New Times. "We want people to embrace the opportunity to expand consciousness through the understanding of different people and different cultures. We think that introspection and appreciation breeds empathy and respect. Empathy and respect in turn breeds love. When people love they are happy. It is this kind of connection that we want human beings to feel for each other - unconditionally."

EXPAND Photo courtesy of by baz baz

No matter who you voted for in November, it's clear the result of the election has torn the U.S. apart, at least in the immediate present. Donald Trump won the election (306 electoral votes, if you haven't heard) largely based on a promise to Make America Great Again, which in part meant kicking out diverse undocumented guests. By bazbaz isn't buying the fact that America needed some sort of make-over.

"We actually think the whole narrative is largely anachronistic. It’s a narrative made for and by politicians, the media, celebrities, and Wall Street to get votes, grab eyeballs, and make more money off people that have already been exploited enough," Price said. " Its not just in America, its all over the world, and it really has to stop because it is killing people, destroying lives, and traumatizing culture."

Luckily, Miami is one of the best places to showcase an art exhibition like HUMANAE. With art comes eyeballs, and with eyeballs comes absorption of information that makes people think. Bazbaz says starting a conversation about diversity and accepting others is the first step, and that's a step they hope to take this weekend in Wynwood.

"HUMANAE is both important and perfect for Miami," Sonny Bazbaz told New Times. "When you include South Americans, Central Americans and Caribbeans into the mix, along with Europeans, Americans, Native Americans, Africans, Indians and Asians, you get a vibrant cultural mosaic that is unique in the world.

"Miami has great wealth and sophistication, but it is also a city of health and spirituality. It’s the right place to set the right vibe, and others will follow."