First Wave of Horror Films Announced for 2018 Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Get ready, South Florida, for some fuel for your nightmares. Popcorn Frights Film Festival, the Southeast's biggest horror film festival has announced their first wave of programming for the 2018 edition with world premieres, live performances, and special guests.

This year's festival will be held August 10-16 at Popcorn Frights new home base of Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. "We viewed all the data and saw that a large population of our festivalgoers live in Broward. We'll have 150 more seats here, so we won't have to turn as many people away. Right next to Savor Cinema there's a garage with free parking, so people won't have to spend as much money going to our screenings," Igor Shteyrenberg co-founder of the festival said in an interview with New Times last month.