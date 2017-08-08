Popcorn Frights 2017: This Year's Unmissable Horror Films

Blood in the streets, animals running loose, people being stabbed in the back — it's just another day in Miami, at least during Popcorn Frights. Now in its third year, the film festival devoted to horror in all its forms is bigger than ever. Spanning a full week, with anywhere from two to four films a night, you'll need a guide through the labyrinth of horror cinema that Popcorn Frights will bring to town. These are New Times' best bets.

Tragedy Girls. The very first film of the festival, part of a triple feature on opening night that includes Jackals and Terrifier, promises horror fans utter delight. Tragedy Girls follows two death-obsessed teen girls who use their online show about real-life tragedies to send their midwestern town into a frenzy and cement their legacy as modern horror legends. Not only does the film star two actresses who have played Marvel characters (Alexandra Shipp was Storm in X-Men Apocalypse, and Brianna Hildebrand was Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool), but it also seems to nail the kind of fun meta-humor in slasher that works like The Final Girls and You're Next have offered in recent years in our post-Scream world. 7 p.m. Friday, August 11, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

EXPAND Buzzcut Mike Marrero & Jon Rhoads

The Homegrown Series. It's impossible not to recommend Popcorn Frights' first Homegrown series, billed as "100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror." Why, you ask? Because there's nothing like supporting local talent, especially when the short films that comprise the series are so damn interesting. Kicking things off is a new horror-doc by Rodney Ascher called Primal Screen, and paired with it are a number of short films. There's Jon Rhoads' and Mike Marrero's queer apocalyptic horror Buzzcut; Jessica Curtright and Santiago C. Tapia's body horror flick It Began Without Warning; Brett Potter and Dean Colin Marcial's true crime home invasion episode The Midnight Service; and Luis Mendez's mysterious virus tale Pandemonium. Best of all? A number of the filmmakers will be in attendance to discuss their work after the screening. 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

EXPAND The Endless Well Go USA Entertainment

The Endless. In recent years, filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have delivered two great features — Resolution and Spring — so there's no reason to expect The Endless to disappoint. The film brings back characters from their first feature in an entirely new way, led by the filmmakers themselves as the actors guiding this journey of two brothers who return to the cult from which they fled years ago. Their brand of filmmaking is one that blends genuine Lovecraftian horror with the casual humanity and meandering nature of Linklater. The Endless certainly seems to promise more of that. 7 p.m. Sunday, August 13, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

EXPAND Jungle Babber Films

Jungle. Anything that Greg McLean, director of the popular Wolf Creek, makes is something worth watching. And after his recent collaboration with Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn on The Belko Experiment, we're terribly curious for what's next. That's where Jungle comes in. The film follows a group of friends who trek into the Bolivian jungle with a fraudulent guide. Beyond that, not much is known about the film, which will celebrate its North American premiere at Popcorn Frights. But as all horror fans know, mystery breeds curiosity, and the fact that Daniel Radcliffe, who continues to churn out some good genre performances, stars in it is even more intriguing. 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Popcorn Frights Film Festival. August 11 to August 17 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $12 per film.

