Popcorn Frights Film Festival Reveals Second Wave of Horror

With a new month comes a new wave of horror from Popcorn Frights Film Festival, which has announced the rest of its lineup for the 2018 season. The complete program includes over 50 films, both features
“We’re thrilled to unleash these badass and daring films, each presenting a uniquely innovative, visionary, defiantly weird, utterly unnerving, and, of course,
Just as the opening night event will offer audiences a triple bill of Havana Darkness, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, and Anna and the Apocalypse, closing night has three features of its very own. The evening kicks off with the East Coast premiere of Nicolas Pesce's Piercing, a psychosexual thriller starring Christopher Abbott and Mia Wasikowska. This is followed by the North American premiere of the Russian horror film Deadly Still and the southeast U.S. premiere of the Japanese zombie comedy One Cut of the Dead.
Rounding things out are a number of feature films to be shown throughout the week, including the world premiere of Nadezhda Mikhalkova's directorial debut, Cursed Seat, and the Florida premieres of both Jenn Wexley's The Ranger and Issa López's Tigers Are Not Afraid. Other films include Marc Martínez Jordán's Framed, Hans Stjernswärd's The Farm, Xavier Gens' Cold Skin, Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home, and Kevin Phillips' Summer of '84.
Last year, Popcorn Frights introduced its "Homegrown: 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror" program, dedicated to showcasing films made by local filmmakers. This year, three short films made the cut: Jonathan Cuartas' The Horse and the Stag, Mike Marrero and Jon Rhoads' Riley Was Here, and Sam Kuhn's Möbius. These shorts are included alongside 30 short films playing during the festival.
Popcorn Frights Film Festival. August 10 through 16 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; fliff.com. Badges cost $99 to $169; single-screening tickets are available for $12 via popcornfrights.com.
