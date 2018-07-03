Popcorn Frights Film Festival Reveals Second Wave of Horror

With a new month comes a new wave of horror from Popcorn Frights Film Festival, which has announced the rest of its lineup for the 2018 season. The complete program includes over 50 films, both features and shorts, premiering at Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema August 10 through 16.

“We’re thrilled to unleash these badass and daring films, each presenting a uniquely innovative, visionary, defiantly weird, utterly unnerving, and, of course, bloody-as-all-hell tale for every bloodthirsty horror fanatic. For seven terrifying nights, unholy cinematic mayhem will reign in the Sunshine State,” Popcorn Frights cofounders Igor Shteyrenberg and Marc Ferman said in a statement.