Eyes on Miami: Polo World Cup, Cam'ron, Zoey Dollaz, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
January 1
New Year’s Day with Moët & Chandon Champagne Brunch Celebration at Seaspice: Guests enjoyed New Year’s Day with a waterfront champagne brunch at Seaspice with Moët & Chandon. Live music and entertainment elevated the dining experience.
January 4
Cam’ron and Jim Jones at Story Saturdays: Cam’ron and Jim Jones celebrated their Saturday night at Story as The Diplomats took over the club.
January 5
Brick Fridays: The party warmed up at Brick Friday night as party goers danced under shining lights.
January 6
Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach 2018 and Bal Harbour Village Women’s Cup Match at W South Beach: Tito Gaudenzi, Founder of Beach Polo and President of Lifestyle Companies, welcomed guests back for another exciting day of Beach Polo World Cup 2018 on the sands of W South Beach. The spectacle drew crowds, attracting the likes of Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and Sex and the City writer Candace Bushnell, all enthusiastically watching the tournament.
Rockwell Saturdays: There was no stopping Rockwell from turning up on Saturday night with DJ Lady Sha.
January 16
Forty Shades of Fabulous at The Penthouse at Riverside Wharf: Guests attended the fabulous 40th birthday celebration of Guerdy Abraira at The Penthouse at Riverside Wharf. The evening began with a private dinner followed by the bigger main party with a sensationally sultry and club-like feel.
January 7
Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach 2018 Polo Play at W South Beach: Guests flooded the beaches at W South Beach for the final day of Beach Polo World Cup. For the grand finale, Team La Martina and Team Macallan went head-to-head for the championship world cup title on Sunday afternoon. Team La Martina featuring Riley Ganzi, Juan Bollini and Jesse Bray took home the winning title while Nic Roldan from Team Macallan took home the MVP title.
January 8
Zoey Dollaz at Studio 23: Studio 23 was packed with partiers when rapper Zoey Dollaz hit club on Monday night.
