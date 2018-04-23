Poet Yaddyra Peralta Helps Miami Women Say #MeToo

O, Miami seeks to put “silence into language” with its #MeToo workshop this Sunday.

Poet Yaddyra Peralta will conduct the event as part of the planned programming of O, Miami Poetry Festival. Peralta, who has worked with the fest before, was approached by its organizers with the idea to create poetry based on participants' experiences with sexual assault and harassment, inspired by Audre Lorde’s essay “The Transformation of Silence Into Language and Action.”

“Initially, I was interested because of the revelations in Hollywood and other sexual impropriety by males in the workplace,” Peralta says. “I have had several personal experiences, and being able to think out how I would turn this into a workshop has been interesting to me. I also figured I’m going to do these writing exercises with the students and share some of my work because I find some students appreciate my openness and the risk taken to be vulnerable.”