Eyes on Miami: Jeezy, Hulk Hogan, Josh Richardson, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
December 20
Jeezy at Story: Rapper Jeezy was spotted at Story Thursday night as he celebrated the release of his new album Pressure.
December 21
PAMM Third Thursday Poplife Social: Guests came to PAMM to celebrate the last Third Thursday of the year. Visitors explored the galleries and joined in on art making on the terrace, while members in the lounge enjoyed drinks courtesy of Absolut Elyx and Kim Crawford. Jason Joshua & The Beholders closed out the night with a blend of soul and funk tunes that had the entire crowd dancing.
Thursday Soirée at El Tucán: Partygoers were swinging from the chandeliers at El Tucán Thursday night as they welcomed Robbie Rivera to the stage in hopes they could soon “replay the night.”
Wall Thursdays: The crew at Wall spent Thursday night getting guests into the holiday spirit.
December 22
Josh Richardson at Wall Fridays: Aspiring DJ and Miami Heat star guard Josh Richardson took over the decks, showing Wall he’s a man of many talents.
Doheny Room Fridays: The Doheny Room‘s own DJ ATG tore up the scene behind the decks with hip tunes stirring up party guests.
Hulk Hogan and Cedric Gervais at Story: The best holiday party in Miami retuned as Story hosted a special holiday edition of the Hoes & Mistletoes Sh!t Show. Cedric Gervais spun his latest hits and legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan made an appearance.
Peachfuzz Fridays: Guests got naughty and nice as Peachfuzz hosted its annual holiday celebration on Friday night.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Rácket Wynwood Opening Celebration: Rácket Wynwood opened its doors to the Miami community on Friday night. The bar and lounge offers a variety of entertainment including a pool table, a jukebox offering a range of self-select music, and projectors that are dropped to show music videos, MLB and NFL games, and more.
December 23
Erick Morillo at LIV: LIV was on another level Saturday night as Erick Morillo kicked off the holiday weekend.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!