Jeezy
Jeezy
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Jeezy, Hulk Hogan, Josh Richardson, and Others

World Red Eye | December 28, 2017 | 8:00am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 20

Jeezy at Story: Rapper Jeezy was spotted at Story Thursday night as he celebrated the release of his new album Pressure.

Jason Joshua & The Beholders
Jason Joshua & The Beholders
World Red Eye

December 21

PAMM Third Thursday Poplife Social: Guests came to PAMM to celebrate the last Third Thursday of the year. Visitors explored the galleries and joined in on art making on the terrace, while members in the lounge enjoyed drinks courtesy of Absolut Elyx and Kim Crawford. Jason Joshua & The Beholders closed out the night with a blend of soul and funk tunes that had the entire crowd dancing.

Alexis Michaud and Jessica Martin
Alexis Michaud and Jessica Martin
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at El Tucán: Partygoers were swinging from the chandeliers at El Tucán Thursday night as they welcomed Robbie Rivera to the stage in hopes they could soon “replay the night.”

Kat Kae
Kat Kae
World Red Eye

Wall Thursdays: The crew at Wall spent Thursday night getting guests into the holiday spirit.

Josh Richardson
Josh Richardson
World Red Eye

December 22

Josh Richardson at Wall Fridays: Aspiring DJ and Miami Heat star guard Josh Richardson took over the decks, showing Wall he’s a man of many talents.

Grace Jones, Elena Lee, and Carmen Valor
Grace Jones, Elena Lee, and Carmen Valor
World Red Eye

Doheny Room Fridays: The Doheny Room‘s own DJ ATG tore up the scene behind the decks with hip tunes stirring up party guests.

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan
World Red Eye

Hulk Hogan and Cedric Gervais at Story: The best holiday party in Miami retuned as Story hosted a special holiday edition of the Hoes & Mistletoes Sh!t Show. Cedric Gervais spun his latest hits and legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan made an appearance.

Sandy Heyamie, Jen Stark, Sam Borkson, and Jose Parla
Sandy Heyamie, Jen Stark, Sam Borkson, and Jose Parla
World Red Eye

Peachfuzz Fridays: Guests got naughty and nice as Peachfuzz hosted its annual holiday celebration on Friday night.

Sam Borkson and Cris Cab
Sam Borkson and Cris Cab
World Red Eye

Rácket Wynwood Opening Celebration: Rácket Wynwood opened its doors to the Miami community on Friday night. The bar and lounge offers a variety of entertainment including a pool table, a jukebox offering a range of self-select music, and projectors that are dropped to show music videos, MLB and NFL games, and more.

Eyes on Miami: Jeezy, Hulk Hogan, Josh Richardson, and Others
World Red Eye

December 23

Erick Morillo at LIV: LIV was on another level Saturday night as Erick Morillo kicked off the holiday weekend.

