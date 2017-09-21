 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Elena Lee and Grace Jones
Elena Lee and Grace Jones
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Inside Miami's Biggest Post-Irma Parties

World Red Eye | September 21, 2017 | 9:21am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 15

Related Stories

Ora Fridays: With Miami Beach finally back in full swing, party goers flocked to Ora for a much needed night out.

Anastasiia Almazova
Anastasiia Almazova
World Red Eye

September 16

Doheny Room Saturdays: Doheny Room was packed with a sexy crowd ready to take on Saturday night.

Eyes on Miami: Inside Miami's Biggest Post-Irma Parties
World Red Eye

E11even Saturdays: E11even was back in full swing as party goers poured in for a much needed night out.

Eyes on Miami: Inside Miami's Biggest Post-Irma Parties
World Red Eye

Rockwell Saturdays: After being cooped up from Irma, partiers were ready to release some energy — and did just that at Rockwell Saturday night.

Austin Applegate
Austin Applegate
World Red Eye

Story Saturdays: Party people let all inhibitions go on the dance floor of Story Saturday night.

Yvie Sanchez and Josie Galli
Yvie Sanchez and Josie Galli
World Red Eye

Cherry Pop Saturdays at Sidebar: Eager partygoers packed Sidebar on Saturday night to get their drink on.

Giulia Seabra
Giulia Seabra
World Red Eye

Ora Saturdays: Ora was vibrant and sexy on Saturday night when the Miami scene came out for a great night.

Eyes on Miami: Inside Miami's Biggest Post-Irma Parties
World Red Eye

September 17

Secret Sin Sundays at Wall: The sinners were out to play at Wall Sunday night.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >