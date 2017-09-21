Eyes on Miami: Inside Miami's Biggest Post-Irma Parties

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
September 15
Ora Fridays: With Miami Beach finally back in full swing, party goers flocked to Ora for a much needed night out.
September 16
Doheny Room Saturdays: Doheny Room was packed with a sexy crowd ready to take on Saturday night.
E11even Saturdays: E11even was back in full swing as party goers poured in for a much needed night out.
Rockwell Saturdays: After being cooped up from Irma, partiers were ready to release some energy — and did just that at Rockwell Saturday night.
Story Saturdays: Party people let all inhibitions go on the dance floor of Story Saturday night.
Cherry Pop Saturdays at Sidebar: Eager partygoers packed Sidebar on Saturday night to get their drink on.
Ora Saturdays: Ora was vibrant and sexy on Saturday night when the Miami scene came out for a great night.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
September 17
Secret Sin Sundays at Wall: The sinners were out to play at Wall Sunday night.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!