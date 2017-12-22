Eyes on Miami: Gwyneth Paltrow, Romero Britto, Emma Roberts, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
December 13
BB Americas and Romero Britto Collaboration Celebration: Banco do Brasil Americas launched a credit card collection with Romero Britto. To celebrate the partnership, Britto opened his private studio in Wynwood for a group of influencers.
Emma Roberts and Dior Host Cruise 2018 Tarot Collection Pop-Up Store at the Webster Miami: Dior and Emma Roberts hosted an intimate cocktail at the Webster celebrating the launch of Dior’s Cruise 2018 Tarot Collection. The pop up, which took over the first floor, highlights tarot inspired pieces designed by Dior’s Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and will be at The Webster until January 3.
December 14
Mynt Thursdays: Partygoers at Mynt got into the Christmas spirt as they danced the night away.
Thursday Soirée at El Tucán: El Tucán brought glitz and glamour Thursday night for a dazzling burlesque performance by Miss Tosh and Michelle Pooch.
December 15
Snoop Dogg at Ora: On Friday night Snoop Dogg got partygoers to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” at Ora.
Craig Robins and Gwyneth Paltrow Tour the Miami Design District: Gwyneth Paltrow made a surprise appearance at the Goop Gift pop-up in the Miami Design District for a book signing at the holiday shop. Paltrow toured the Miami Design District with Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra, cofounder and co-owner of Design Miami/ and developer of the Miami Design District.
December 16
Chuckie at LIV: Chuckie returned to Miami hotspot LIV and "made some noise."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ja Rule at Story Saturdays: Partygoers sang along word for word to the preachings of Ja Rule.
December 17
2 Chainz at LIV on Sunday: “It’s a Vibe” rapper 2 Chainz performed to a packed club at LIV.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!