Eyes on Miami: Gwyneth Paltrow, Romero Britto, Emma Roberts, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 13

BB Americas and Romero Britto Collaboration Celebration: Banco do Brasil Americas launched a credit card collection with Romero Britto. To celebrate the partnership, Britto opened his private studio in Wynwood for a group of influencers.