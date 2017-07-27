Miami Open Mic Phirst Impressionz Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary

EXPAND Performers at Phirst Impressionz Courtesy of Evoke180

Creative expression can be therapeutic, especially when you’re getting in front of a microphone and sharing an experience with a crowd. Berwick Augustin, founder of Evoke180, the literary and performing arts group that organizes the spoken word group Wordpoets and runs long-running South Florida open mic night Phirst Impressionz, knows this firsthand.

“I started writing at a time in my life when I was suicidal. It’s an experience to write feelings and emotions on paper and express it because it’s healing for someone else…It can be one person in the room or 100 people. It doesn’t matter because that message for the one person can be life changing.”

Phirst Impressionz is celebrating its 15th anniversary this coming Saturday with the theme, “Serenity in the Storm.” Augustin explains, “In 15 years, there’s been times when I was like, ‘I’m done. I think I’m going to hang it up.’ But there's been resilience and consistency over 15 years. Even when things seemed impossible and undoable, we continued to press on in the storm.”

Begun in 2002, Phirst Impressionz began as an open mic in the church that Augustin attended. The venue for the open mic has changed through the years, moving from Miami Gardens to Hollywood to North Miami, and finally to Little Haiti Cultural Center. Augustin says, “In 2002, the art scene was a lot more vibrant than it is now.” He attributes the decline to a variety of economic and social factors, including relocation, family obligations, and violence. The scene was especially shaken with the murder of artist Will Da Real One in 2011.

While the cost of maintaining a venue has been a challenge for the open mic over the years, Augustin believes that Phirst Impressionz has survived because of a belief in the power of spoken word. “The belief has not died down because art never dies. Art imitates life, and as long as there’s life, there’s art. There’s a powerful element being expressed that is used to edify people. Words are never going to die,” he says.

Augustin says what sets Phirst Impressionz apart from other opens mics is the audience engagement. On every last Saturday of the month, he picks a controversial topic and opens the floor up to discussion. “We hear everyone’s opinions and outlook on issues. People from different faiths and walks of life come in the name of the arts,” says Augustin. Phirst Impressionz has hosted not only spoken word poets, but other artists, such as comedians, dancers, rappers, liturgical teams, classical musicians, and visual artists.

Looking towards the future, Augustin hopes that Phirst Impressionz will have more stability in terms of space in order to do educational outreach. He says, “I hope one day [to] have a venue so we can do more creative things and allow the youth to tap into their creative side a lot earlier. I didn’t start writing until after college. If I had started in middle school, who knows how far I could have taken it?”

For now, Augustin looks forward to the 15th year anniversary and its poignant theme. “No matter what you’re doing through in life, if you have peace within, whatever storm is going around you, you’ll be able to get around it. It can be 15 days, 15 months, or 15 years: internal peace will drive you to get to get through.”