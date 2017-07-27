Miami Open Mic Phirst Impressionz Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary
|
Performers at Phirst Impressionz
Courtesy of Evoke180
Creative expression can be therapeutic, especially when you’re getting in front of a microphone and sharing an experience with a crowd. Berwick Augustin, founder of Evoke180, the literary and performing arts group that
“I started writing at a time in my life when I was suicidal. It’s an experience to write feelings and emotions on paper and express it because it’s healing for someone else…It can be one person in the room or 100 people. It doesn’t matter because that message for the one person can be life changing.”
Begun in 2002,
Upcoming Events
-
After Hours
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 11:00pm
-
Chris Tucker
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 8:00pm
-
It Happened One Night
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 7:30pm
-
South Florida Ballet Theater: Sleeping Beauty Gala
TicketsSat., Sep. 9, 2:00pm
-
Steven Wright
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 8:00pm
While the cost of maintaining a venue has been a challenge for the open mic over the years, Augustin believes that Phirst Impressionz has survived because of a belief in the power of spoken word. “The belief has not died down because art never dies. Art imitates life, and as long as there’s life, there’s art. There’s a powerful element being expressed that is used to edify people. Words are never going to die,” he says.
Augustin says what sets
Looking towards the future, Augustin hopes that
For now, Augustin looks forward to the 15th year anniversary and its poignant theme. “No matter what you’re doing through in life, if you have peace within, whatever storm is going around you, you’ll be able to get around it. It can be 15 days, 15 months, or 15 years: internal peace will drive you to get to get through.”
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Venezuela es Mucho Mas
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pm
-
Mainstage Show
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 10:00pm
-
"Muscle Bears: The Musical"
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!