Thirty years ago, before he made his foray into politics, Donald Trump had this crazy idea to create the most opulent, over-the-top casino the world had ever seen. He set his sights on Atlantic City, New Jersey; outbid rivals to purchase a monstrosity called the Taj Mahal; and slapped his name on the front for good measure.

At a cost of almost $1 billion, the Trump Taj Mahal was as outrageous as both of its namesakes. Trump ordered an ornate crown of onion domes to rest on top, a pair of two-ton concrete elephant statues, and 17 crystal chandeliers to hang within his gambling chapel. The whole thing was too big for its britches and seemed destined to fail. A little more than a year after opening in 1987, the Trump Taj Mahal filed for bankruptcy. On October 10, 2016, it closed its doors for good.

But the Trump Taj Mahal is being rebirthed by artist Peter Tunney, whose "Excerpts From the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens)" explores the opulence, grandeur, and illusions of what was once arguably the most flamboyant casino, built by a goon who would one day become president of the United States.